Dell G15 5510 vs ASUS VivoBook 15 M513

51 out of 100
Dell G15 5510
VS
44 out of 100
ASUS VivoBook 15 M513
Dell G15 5510
ASUS VivoBook 15 M513
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 42 Wh
CPU
GPU Radeon RX Vega 7
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell G15 5510 and ASUS VivoBook 15 M513 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell G15 5510
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 103-141% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~33%) battery – 56 against 42 watt-hours
Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook 15 M513
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 640 grams less (around 1.41 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 15% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (131.3 vs 150.7 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
G15 5510
vs
VivoBook 15 M513

Case

Weight 2.44 kg (5.38 lbs) 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs)
Dimensions 357.2 x 272.1 x 24.9 mm
14.06 x 10.71 x 0.98 inches		 359.8 x 235.3 x 18.6 mm
14.17 x 9.26 x 0.73 inches
Area 972 cm2 (150.6 inches2) 847 cm2 (131.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~69% ~79.3%
Side bezels 5.9 mm 7.2 mm
Colors Black, Gray, Green Black, Silver, Gold
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 52.2 dB 43 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 600:1 -
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness
G15 5510
250 nits
VivoBook 15 M513
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 13.2 V -
Full charging time - 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 180 / 240 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 948 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.4 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
G15 5510
4113
VivoBook 15 M513 +21%
4970
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 0 W 10-45 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 1380 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1600 MHz
FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 DDR4
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 448
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 28
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 7
GPU performance
G15 5510 +188%
3.195 TFLOPS
VivoBook 15 M513
1.108 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 2933 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 32 GB 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3254 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 80.6 dB 76.8 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint No Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 3 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.0 cm 10.5 x 7.2 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

