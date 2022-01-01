You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (120Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) - 1920 x 1080 (TN) 1920 x 1080 (IPS) 1920 x 1080 (OLED) Battery - 56 Wh 86 Wh 42 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 10200H Intel Core i7 10870H - AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U GPU - GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB Radeon RX Vega 7 RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 4GB 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell G15 5510 Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 103-141% higher FPS

Features a much bigger (~33%) battery – 56 against 42 watt-hours Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook 15 M513 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 640 grams less (around 1.41 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 15% higher screen-to-body ratio

Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (131.3 vs 150.7 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.44 kg (5.38 lbs) 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs) Dimensions 357.2 x 272.1 x 24.9 mm

14.06 x 10.71 x 0.98 inches 359.8 x 235.3 x 18.6 mm

14.17 x 9.26 x 0.73 inches Area 972 cm2 (150.6 inches2) 847 cm2 (131.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~69% ~79.3% Side bezels 5.9 mm 7.2 mm Colors Black, Gray, Green Black, Silver, Gold Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 52.2 dB 43 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 (120Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 1920 x 1080 (TN) 1920 x 1080 (IPS) 1920 x 1080 (OLED) Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 600:1 - Response time 35 ms - Max. brightness G15 5510 250 nits VivoBook 15 M513 250 nits

Battery Capacity 56 Wh 86 Wh 42 Wh Voltage 13.2 V - Full charging time - 1:30 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No No Charging port position Left Left Charge power 180 / 240 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 948 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB Radeon RX Vega 7 TGP 0 W 10-45 W Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 1380 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1600 MHz FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 DDR4 Memory bus 128 bit - Memory speed ~12 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 448 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 28 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 7 GPU performance G15 5510 +188% 3.195 TFLOPS VivoBook 15 M513 1.108 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 4GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x4 GB Clock 2933 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 32 GB 16 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3254 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 80.6 dB 76.8 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint No Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 3 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.4 mm Touchpad Size 10.5 x 6.0 cm 10.5 x 7.2 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

