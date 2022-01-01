Dell G15 5510 vs ASUS VivoBook 15 M513
Review
Performance
System and application performance
48
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
40
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
54
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
69
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
58
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell G15 5510
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 103-141% higher FPS
- Features a much bigger (~33%) battery – 56 against 42 watt-hours
Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook 15 M513
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 640 grams less (around 1.41 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 15% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (131.3 vs 150.7 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.44 kg (5.38 lbs)
|1.8 kg (3.97 lbs)
|Dimensions
|357.2 x 272.1 x 24.9 mm
14.06 x 10.71 x 0.98 inches
|359.8 x 235.3 x 18.6 mm
14.17 x 9.26 x 0.73 inches
|Area
|972 cm2 (150.6 inches2)
|847 cm2 (131.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~69%
|~79.3%
|Side bezels
|5.9 mm
|7.2 mm
|Colors
|Black, Gray, Green
|Black, Silver, Gold
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|52.2 dB
|43 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|600:1
|-
|Response time
|35 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|13.2 V
|-
|Full charging time
|-
|1:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|180 / 240 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|948 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.4 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4 GHz
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1120
1117
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4113
VivoBook 15 M513 +21%
4970
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1177
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7091
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|0 W
|10-45 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|1380 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1560 MHz
|1600 MHz
|FLOPS
|3.195 TFLOPS
|1.108 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|DDR4
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|1024
|448
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|28
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|7
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|1x4 GB
|Clock
|2933 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|-
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|16 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3254
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|80.6 dB
|76.8 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 3
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.4 mm
|Size
|10.5 x 6.0 cm
|10.5 x 7.2 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
