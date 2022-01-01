Home > Laptop comparison > G15 5510 or Vivobook Pro 16X OLED (N7600) – what's better?

51 out of 100
Dell G15 5510
VS
60 out of 100
Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED (N7600)
Dell G15 5510
Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED (N7600)
Display 3840 x 2400
Battery 96 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell G15 5510 and Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED (N7600) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell G15 5510
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED (N7600)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 490 grams less (around 1.08 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 45-62% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~71%) battery – 96 against 56 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 15% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 120% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 250 nits
  • 101% sharper screen – 283 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
G15 5510
vs
Vivobook Pro 16X OLED (N7600)

Case

Weight 2.44 kg (5.38 lbs) 1.95 kg (4.3 lbs)
Dimensions 357.2 x 272.1 x 24.9 mm
14.06 x 10.71 x 0.98 inches		 360.5 x 259 x 18.9 mm
14.19 x 10.2 x 0.74 inches
Area 972 cm2 (150.6 inches2) 934 cm2 (144.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~69% ~79.5%
Side bezels 5.9 mm 7.9 mm
Colors Black, Gray, Green Black, Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 160°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 52.2 dB 45.3 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 283 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3840 x 2400 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 600:1 1000000:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 96.8%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 99.7%
Response time 35 ms 1 ms
Max. brightness
G15 5510
250 nits
Vivobook Pro 16X OLED (N7600) +120%
550 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 13.2 V -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 180 / 240 W 120 W
Weigh of AC adapter 948 gramm 460 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.4 GHz 2.6-3.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 0 W 35-50 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1380 MHz 1185 MHz
GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1417 MHz
FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 5.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 40
GPU performance
G15 5510
3.195 TFLOPS
Vivobook Pro 16X OLED (N7600) +82%
5.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 2933 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3254 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 80.6 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 3 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 4.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.0 cm 13.0 x 8.5 cm
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

