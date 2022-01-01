You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (120Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 3840 x 2400 Battery - 56 Wh 86 Wh 96 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 10200H Intel Core i7 10870H - Intel Core i5 11300H Intel Core i7 11370H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX GPU - GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell G15 5510 Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED (N7600) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 490 grams less (around 1.08 lbs)

Can run popular games at about 45-62% higher FPS

Features a much bigger (~71%) battery – 96 against 56 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 15% higher screen-to-body ratio

Provides 120% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 250 nits

101% sharper screen – 283 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.44 kg (5.38 lbs) 1.95 kg (4.3 lbs) Dimensions 357.2 x 272.1 x 24.9 mm

14.06 x 10.71 x 0.98 inches 360.5 x 259 x 18.9 mm

14.19 x 10.2 x 0.74 inches Area 972 cm2 (150.6 inches2) 934 cm2 (144.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~69% ~79.5% Side bezels 5.9 mm 7.9 mm Colors Black, Gray, Green Black, Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle - 160° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 52.2 dB 45.3 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 (120Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 3840 x 2400 Size 15.6 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD OLED Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 283 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3840 x 2400 pixels HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy Display tests Contrast 600:1 1000000:1 sRGB color space - 100% Adobe RGB profile - 96.8% DCI-P3 color gamut - 99.7% Response time 35 ms 1 ms Max. brightness G15 5510 250 nits Vivobook Pro 16X OLED (N7600) +120% 550 nits

Battery Capacity 56 Wh 86 Wh 96 Wh Voltage 13.2 V - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No Yes Charging port position Left Right Charge power 180 / 240 W 120 W Weigh of AC adapter 948 gramm 460 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB TGP 0 W 35-50 W Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1380 MHz 1185 MHz GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1417 MHz FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 5.8 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 40 GPU performance G15 5510 3.195 TFLOPS Vivobook Pro 16X OLED (N7600) +82% 5.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 2933 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3254 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 80.6 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 3 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 4.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.4 mm Touchpad Size 10.5 x 6.0 cm 13.0 x 8.5 cm Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

