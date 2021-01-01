Dell G15 5510 vs ASUS VivoBook S15 M533
Dell G15 5510
From $899
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell G15 5510
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
- Features a bigger (~12%) battery – 56 against 50 watt-hours
Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook S15 M533
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 640 grams less (around 1.41 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 16% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits
- Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (130.3 vs 150.7 square inches)
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.44 kg (5.38 lbs)
|1.8 kg (3.97 lbs)
|Width
|357.2 mm (14.06 inches)
|359.8 mm (14.17 inches)
|Height
|272.1 mm (10.71 inches)
|233.8 mm (9.2 inches)
|Thickness
|24.9 mm (0.98 inches)
|16.1 mm (0.63 inches)
|Area
|972 cm2 (150.6 inches2)
|841 cm2 (130.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~69%
|~79.8%
|Side bezels
|5.9 mm
|7.2 mm
|Colors
|Black, Gray, Green
|White, Black, Green, Red
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|600:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
|Response time
|35 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|13.2 V
|11.55 V
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|180 / 240 W
|65 W
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2.5W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|-
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.4 mm
|Size
|10.5 x 6.0 cm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.4 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4 GHz
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1063
1111
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4035
VivoBook S15 M533 +36%
5471
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2616
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|1380 MHz
|0 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1560 MHz
|1600 MHz
|FLOPS
|3.195 TFLOPS
|-
|Memory size
|4 GB
|0 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|System Shared
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|-
|Memory clock
|1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
|0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
|Shading units
|1024
|448
|DirectX support
|12
|12.1
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|2933 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|16 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
