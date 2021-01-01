Home > Laptop comparison > G15 5510 or Alienware m15 R4 – what's better?

Dell G15 5510 vs Alienware m15 R4

54 out of 100
Dell G15 5510
VS
73 out of 100
Dell Alienware m15 R4
Dell G15 5510
From $899
Dell Alienware m15 R4
From $2149
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 86 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell G15 5510 and Alienware m15 R4 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell G15 5510
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m15 R4
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 120 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 133-182% higher FPS
  • Easier to carry: weighs 330 grams less (around 0.73 lbs)
  • Features a much bigger (~54%) battery – 86 against 56 watt-hours
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
G15 5510
vs
Alienware m15 R4

Case

Weight 2.44 kg (5.38 lbs) 2.11 kg (4.65 lbs)
Width 357.2 mm (14.06 inches) 360.3 mm (14.19 inches)
Height 272.1 mm (10.71 inches) 276.3 mm (10.88 inches)
Thickness 24.9 mm (0.98 inches) 17.8-20.5 mm (0.7-0.81 inches)
Area 972 cm2 (150.6 inches2) 996 cm2 (154.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~69% ~67.4%
Side bezels 5.9 mm 7.5 mm
Colors Black, Gray, Green White, Gray
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 52 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 300 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 600:1 -
sRGB color space - 100%
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness
G15 5510
250 nits
Alienware m15 R4 +20%
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 13.2 V -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No No
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 180 / 240 W 240 W

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2.5W 2x4W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.0 cm 9.9 x 5.3 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.4 GHz 2.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
G15 5510
1063
Alienware m15 R4 +10%
1171
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
G15 5510
4035
Alienware m15 R4 +82%
7337
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1380 MHz 816-1387 MHz
GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1283-1703 MHz
FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 10.94 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory clock 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz) 1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
Shading units 1024 3840
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 2933 MHz 2933 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 3
NVMe Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

