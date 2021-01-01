Dell G15 5510 vs Alienware m15 R5
Dell G15 5510
From $899
Dell Alienware m15 R5
From $1779
Review
Performance
System and application performance
66
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
46
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
44
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
64
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
69
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
56
NanoReview Score
54
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell G15 5510
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m15 R5
- Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 120 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 133-182% higher FPS
- Features a much bigger (~54%) battery – 86 against 56 watt-hours
- Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.44 kg (5.38 lbs)
|2.42 kg (5.34 lbs)
|Width
|357.2 mm (14.06 inches)
|356.2 mm (14.02 inches)
|Height
|272.1 mm (10.71 inches)
|272.5 mm (10.73 inches)
|Thickness
|24.9 mm (0.98 inches)
|12-19.2 mm (0.47-0.76 inches)
|Area
|972 cm2 (150.6 inches2)
|971 cm2 (150.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~69%
|~69.1%
|Side bezels
|5.9 mm
|5.4 mm
|Colors
|Black, Gray, Green
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|360 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|-
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|600:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|100%
|Response time
|35 ms
|1 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|13.2 V
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Bottom
|Charge power
|180 / 240 W
|240 W
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Power
|2x2.5W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|-
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|-
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|10.5 x 6.0 cm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.4 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1063
Alienware m15 R5 +38%
1468
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4035
Alienware m15 R5 +97%
7960
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
557
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
4734
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1380 MHz
|816-1387 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1560 MHz
|1283-1703 MHz
|FLOPS
|3.195 TFLOPS
|10.94 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|6 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|192 bit
|Memory clock
|1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
|1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
|Shading units
|1024
|3840
|DirectX support
|12
|12
|Max. resolution
|-
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|2933 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
