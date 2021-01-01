Dell G15 5511 vs Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53)
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell G15 5511
- Around 89% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
Advantages of the Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 150 grams less (around 0.33 lbs)
- Can run popular games at about 51-69% higher FPS
- Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
Case
|Weight
|2.65 kg (5.84 lbs)
|2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
|Dimensions
|357.2 x 272.8 x 24.9 mm
14.06 x 10.74 x 0.98 inches
|363.4 x 255 x 22.9 mm
14.31 x 10.04 x 0.9 inches
|Area
|974 cm2 (151 inches2)
|927 cm2 (143.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~68.9%
|~72.4%
|Side bezels
|5.9 mm
|9 mm
|Colors
|Black, Gray, Green
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|-
|51 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|800:1
|-
|Response time
|35 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|13.2 V
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|-
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Bottom
|Charge power
|180 / 240 W
|230 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|600 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.1-2.6 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
G15 5511 +24%
1413
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
G15 5511 +67%
6718
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
G15 5511 +26%
1437
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
G15 5511 +89%
9304
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|0 W
|100 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|Yes
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|712-1530 MHz
|1267 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1057-1740 MHz
|1605 MHz
|FLOPS
|6.42 TFLOPS
|12.3 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|Shading units
|2048
|3840
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3254
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2.5W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|-
|81 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 3
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|1x v1.4
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|10.5 x 6.0 cm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
