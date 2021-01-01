G15 5511 or Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53) – what's better?

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (120 Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165 Hz) - 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (240Hz) Battery - 56 Wh 86 Wh 59 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 11260H Intel Core i5 11400H Intel Core i7 11800H - Intel Core i5 10300H Intel Core i7 10750H Intel Core i7 10870H Intel Core i7 10875H GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell G15 5511 Around 89% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Includes an old-school USB-A port Advantages of the Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53) Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz

Slightly easier to carry: weighs 150 grams less (around 0.33 lbs)

Can run popular games at about 51-69% higher FPS

Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.65 kg (5.84 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) Dimensions 357.2 x 272.8 x 24.9 mm

14.06 x 10.74 x 0.98 inches 363.4 x 255 x 22.9 mm

14.31 x 10.04 x 0.9 inches Area 974 cm2 (151 inches2) 927 cm2 (143.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~68.9% ~72.4% Side bezels 5.9 mm 9 mm Colors Black, Gray, Green Black Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 51 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 (120 Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165 Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (240Hz) Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type TN LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 800:1 - Response time 35 ms - Max. brightness G15 5511 250 nits Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53) n/a

Battery Capacity 56 Wh 86 Wh 59 Wh Voltage 13.2 V - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery - No Charging port position Left Bottom Charge power 180 / 240 W 230 W Weigh of AC adapter - 600 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB TGP 0 W 100 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 712-1530 MHz 1267 MHz GPU boost clock 1057-1740 MHz 1605 MHz FLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS 12.3 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units 2048 3840 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance G15 5511 6.42 TFLOPS Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53) +92% 12.3 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3254 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2.5W - Dolby Atmos No No Loudness - 81 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 3 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No 1x v1.4 VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 10.5 x 6.0 cm - Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.