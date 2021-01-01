Home > Laptop comparison > G15 5511 or Predator Helios 300 (PH315-54-760S) – what's better?

Dell G15 5511 vs Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-54-760S)

59 out of 100
Dell G15 5511
VS
67 out of 100
Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-54-760S)
Dell G15 5511
Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-54-760S)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 58 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell G15 5511 and Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-54-760S) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-54-760S)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz
  • Easier to carry: weighs 350 grams less (around 0.77 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 53-72% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
G15 5511
vs
Predator Helios 300 (PH315-54-760S)

Case

Weight 2.65 kg (5.84 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
Dimensions 357.2 x 272.8 x 24.9 mm
14.06 x 10.74 x 0.98 inches		 363 x 255 x 22.9 mm
14.29 x 10.04 x 0.9 inches
Area 974 cm2 (151 inches2) 926 cm2 (143.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~68.9% ~72.5%
Side bezels 5.9 mm 8.8 mm
Colors Black, Gray, Green Black
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 54.7 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 800:1 1255:1
sRGB color space - 55%
Adobe RGB profile - 38.1%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 39.1%
Response time 35 ms 19 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 13.2 V -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery - Yes
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 180 / 240 W 230 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 805 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1-2.6 GHz 2.2-2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU) Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 0 W 105 W
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 712-1530 MHz 1305 MHz
GPU boost clock 1057-1740 MHz 1642 MHz
FLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS 12.6 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 2048 3840
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
G15 5511
6.42 TFLOPS
Predator Helios 300 (PH315-54-760S) +96%
12.6 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x16 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3254 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2.5W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 74 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 3 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.0 cm 10.6 x 7.7 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
1 (33.3%)
2 (66.7%)
Total votes: 3

Related Comparisons

1. Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD) or Dell G15 5511
2. Dell G5 15 5510 or G15 5511
3. Dell G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition) or G15 5511
4. Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 6 (2021, Intel) or Dell G15 5511
5. Dell Alienware m15 R6 or G15 5511
6. Acer Predator Triton 300 SE or Helios 300 (PH315-54-760S)
7. Lenovo Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD) or Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-54-760S)
8. Acer Predator Triton 500 SE or Helios 300 (PH315-54-760S)
9. Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-55) or Predator Helios 300 (PH315-54-760S)
10. Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-45) or Predator Helios 300 (PH315-54-760S)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-54-760S) and Dell G15 5511 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский