Home > Laptop comparison > G15 5511 or Predator Triton 300 SE – what's better?

Dell G15 5511 vs Acer Predator Triton 300 SE

56 out of 100
Dell G15 5511
VS
56 out of 100
Acer Predator Triton 300 SE
Dell G15 5511
Acer Predator Triton 300 SE
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 0 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage 1024GB

Review

Evaluation of Dell G15 5511 and Acer Predator Triton 300 SE important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell G15 5511
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 62% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 25-35% higher FPS
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the Acer Predator Triton 300 SE
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 950 grams less (around 2.09 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 24% more compact case (114.1 vs 151 square inches)
  • Provides 32% higher max. screen brightness: 330 vs 250 nits
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
G15 5511
vs
Predator Triton 300 SE

Case

Weight 2.65 kg (5.84 lbs) 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
Dimensions 357.2 x 272.8 x 24.9 mm
14.06 x 10.74 x 0.98 inches		 323 x 228 x 17.9 mm
12.72 x 8.98 x 0.7 inches
Area 974 cm2 (151 inches2) 736 cm2 (114.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~68.9% ~73.3%
Side bezels 5.9 mm 6.6 mm
Colors Black, Gray, Green Silver
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 62.6 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 800:1 -
sRGB color space - 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 76%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 77%
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness
G15 5511
250 nits
Predator Triton 300 SE +32%
330 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 13.2 V -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 180 / 240 W 180 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1-2.6 GHz 3.0-3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.8 GHz
Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics 96
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95 W 0 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1530 MHz 1455 MHz
GPU boost clock 1740 MHz 1590 MHz
FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 4.884 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 1536
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 96
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 48
GPU performance
G15 5511 +46%
7.12 TFLOPS
Predator Triton 300 SE
4.884 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3254 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.0 cm -
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

Related Comparisons

1. Dell G15 5511 and Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD)
2. Dell G15 5511 and Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-54)
3. Dell G15 5511 and 5515 (Ryzen Edition)
4. Dell G15 5511 and Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 6 (2021, Intel)
5. Dell G15 5511 and G15 5510
6. Acer Predator Triton 300 SE and Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD)
7. Acer Predator Triton 300 SE and ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
8. Acer Predator Triton 300 SE and Nitro 5 (AN515-55)
9. Acer Predator Triton 300 SE and Triton 500 SE

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Acer Predator Triton 300 SE and Dell G15 5511 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский