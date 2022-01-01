You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (120 Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165 Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360 Hz) - 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 Battery - 56 Wh 86 Wh 56 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 11260H Intel Core i5 11400H Intel Core i7 11800H - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell G15 5511 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 23-32% higher FPS

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) Advantages of the Asus ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1470 grams less (around 3.24 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Around 53% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Thinner bezels and 23% higher screen-to-body ratio

Display has support for touch input

Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits

Much smaller footprint: 37% more compact case (95.5 vs 151 square inches)

20% sharper screen – 169 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.65 kg (5.84 lbs) 1.18 kg (2.6 lbs) Dimensions 357.2 x 272.8 x 24.9 mm

14.06 x 10.74 x 0.98 inches 302 x 204 x 12.0 mm

11.89 x 8.03 x 0.47 inches Area 974 cm2 (151 inches2) 616 cm2 (95.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~68.9% ~84.5% Side bezels 5.9 mm 6.7 mm Colors Black, Gray, Green Black Transformer No Yes Opening angle - 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No Yes Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 35 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 (120 Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165 Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360 Hz) 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 Size 15.6 inches 13.4 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz PPI 141 ppi 169 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte Glossy Display tests Contrast 800:1 - sRGB color space - 100% Response time 35 ms - Max. brightness G15 5511 250 nits ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022) +100% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 56 Wh 86 Wh 56 Wh Voltage 13.2 V - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Right Charge power 180 / 240 W 100 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB TGP 95 W 40 W Nvidia Optimus Yes MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1530 MHz 938 MHz GPU boost clock 1740 MHz 1223 MHz FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 5.01 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 40 GPU performance G15 5511 +42% 7.12 TFLOPS ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022) 5.01 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 5200 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes - Total slots 2 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3254 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2.5W - Dolby Atmos No Yes Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 10.5 x 6.0 cm - Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.