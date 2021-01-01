G15 5511 or ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition – what's better?

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (120 Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165 Hz) - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Battery - 56 Wh 86 Wh 90 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 11260H Intel Core i5 11400H Intel Core i7 11800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB - GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB Radeon RX 6800M 12GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 120 Hz

Can run popular games at about 90-122% higher FPS

Easier to carry: weighs 250 grams less (around 0.55 lbs)

Features a much bigger (~61%) battery – 90 against 56 watt-hours

Around 52% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio

Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.65 kg (5.84 lbs) 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) Dimensions 357.2 x 272.8 x 24.9 mm

14.06 x 10.74 x 0.98 inches 354.9 x 259.9 x 27.2 mm

13.97 x 10.23 x 1.07 inches Area 974 cm2 (151 inches2) 922 cm2 (142.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~68.9% ~72.8% Side bezels 5.9 mm 4.8 mm Colors Black, Gray, Green Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2

Display 1920 x 1080 (120 Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165 Hz) 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type TN LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 300 Hz PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 800:1 - sRGB color space - 100% Response time 35 ms - Max. brightness G15 5511 250 nits ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition +20% 300 nits

Battery Capacity 56 Wh 86 Wh 90 Wh Voltage 13.2 V - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery - Yes Charging port position Left Bottom Charge power 180 / 240 W 240 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB Radeon RX 6800M 12GB TGP 0 W 115-130 W Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 712-1530 MHz 1240 MHz GPU boost clock 1057-1740 MHz 1660 MHz FLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS 16.9 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 8 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 256 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units 2048 5120 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance G15 5511 6.42 TFLOPS ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition +163% 16.9 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3254 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2.5W 2x4W Dolby Atmos No Yes Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display - Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 - Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 3 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 10.5 x 6.0 cm - Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.