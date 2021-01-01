Dell G15 5511 vs ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516
Dell G15 5511
From $1030
ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516
From $1100
Review
Performance
System and application performance
80
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
64
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
44
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
66
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
69
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
53
NanoReview Score
60
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell G15 5511
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
- Around 70% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Advantages of the ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 650 grams less (around 1.43 lbs)
- Features a much bigger (~36%) battery – 76 against 56 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (140.6 vs 151 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.65 kg (5.84 lbs)
|2 kg (4.41 lbs)
|Width
|357.2 mm (14.06 inches)
|360 mm (14.17 inches)
|Height
|272.8 mm (10.74 inches)
|252 mm (9.92 inches)
|Thickness
|24.9 mm (0.98 inches)
|19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
|Area
|974 cm2 (151 inches2)
|907 cm2 (140.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~68.9%
|~74%
|Side bezels
|5.9 mm
|7.3 mm
|Colors
|Black, Gray, Green
|White, Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|800:1
|-
|Response time
|35 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|13.2 V
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|-
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|180 / 240 W
|200 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.1-2.6 GHz
|2.6-3.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1400
1398
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
G15 5511 +11%
5167
4644
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
G15 5511 +1%
1437
1428
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
G15 5511 +70%
9304
5463
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|0 W
|60-75 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|Yes
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|712-1530 MHz
|1403 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1057-1740 MHz
|1635 MHz
|FLOPS
|6.42 TFLOPS
|6.7 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units
|2048
|2048
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3254
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2.5W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|-
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|-
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.7 mm
|Size
|10.5 x 6.0 cm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
