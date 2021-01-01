Home > Laptop comparison > G15 5511 or TUF Dash F15 FX516 – what's better?

Dell G15 5511 vs ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516

60 out of 100
Dell G15 5511
VS
59 out of 100
ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516
Dell G15 5511
From $1030
ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516
From $1100
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 76 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell G15 5511 and ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell G15 5511
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Around 70% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Advantages of the ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 650 grams less (around 1.43 lbs)
  • Features a much bigger (~36%) battery – 76 against 56 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (140.6 vs 151 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
G15 5511
vs
TUF Dash F15 FX516

Case

Weight 2.65 kg (5.84 lbs) 2 kg (4.41 lbs)
Width 357.2 mm (14.06 inches) 360 mm (14.17 inches)
Height 272.8 mm (10.74 inches) 252 mm (9.92 inches)
Thickness 24.9 mm (0.98 inches) 19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
Area 974 cm2 (151 inches2) 907 cm2 (140.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~68.9% ~74%
Side bezels 5.9 mm 7.3 mm
Colors Black, Gray, Green White, Black
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 800:1 -
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 13.2 V -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery - Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 180 / 240 W 200 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1-2.6 GHz 2.6-3.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
G15 5511 +11%
5167
TUF Dash F15 FX516
4644
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
G15 5511 +70%
9304
TUF Dash F15 FX516
5463

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 0 W 60-75 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 712-1530 MHz 1403 MHz
GPU boost clock 1057-1740 MHz 1635 MHz
FLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS 6.7 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units 2048 2048
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
G15 5511
6.42 TFLOPS
TUF Dash F15 FX516 +4%
6.7 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3254 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2.5W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.0 cm -
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

