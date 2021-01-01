Dell G15 5511 vs ASUS VivoBook 15 X513 (K513)
Dell G15 5511
From $1030
ASUS VivoBook 15 X513 (K513)
From $580
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell G15 5511
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 234-320% higher FPS
- Around 3.6x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a much bigger (~33%) battery – 56 against 42 watt-hours
Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook 15 X513 (K513)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 850 grams less (around 1.87 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 15% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (130.8 vs 151 square inches)
- Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Case
|Weight
|2.65 kg (5.84 lbs)
|1.8 kg (3.97 lbs)
|Width
|357.2 mm (14.06 inches)
|359 mm (14.13 inches)
|Height
|272.8 mm (10.74 inches)
|235 mm (9.25 inches)
|Thickness
|24.9 mm (0.98 inches)
|17.9 mm (0.7 inches)
|Area
|974 cm2 (151 inches2)
|844 cm2 (130.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~68.9%
|~79.5%
|Side bezels
|5.9 mm
|6.8 mm
|Colors
|Black, Gray, Green
|White, Black, Silver, Gold, Blue
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|800:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
|Response time
|35 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|13.2 V
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|180 / 240 W
|65 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.1-2.6 GHz
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|6
|2
|Threads
|12
|4
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|6 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
G15 5511 +17%
1449
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
G15 5511 +174%
7127
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
G15 5511 +2%
1394
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
G15 5511 +256%
8990
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|0 W
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|14 nm
|GPU base clock
|712-1530 MHz
|1531 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1057-1740 MHz
|1594 MHz
|FLOPS
|6.42 TFLOPS
|1.22 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR5
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|~7 Gbps
|Shading units
|2048
|384
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|16 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3254
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2.5W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.4 mm
|Size
|10.5 x 6.0 cm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
