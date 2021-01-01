Home > Laptop comparison > G15 5511 or VivoBook 15 X513 (K513) – what's better?

Dell G15 5511 vs ASUS VivoBook 15 X513 (K513)

61 out of 100
Dell G15 5511
VS
50 out of 100
ASUS VivoBook 15 X513 (K513)
Dell G15 5511
From $1030
ASUS VivoBook 15 X513 (K513)
From $580
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 42 Wh
Evaluation of Dell G15 5511 and ASUS VivoBook 15 X513 (K513) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell G15 5511
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 234-320% higher FPS
  • Around 3.6x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~33%) battery – 56 against 42 watt-hours
Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook 15 X513 (K513)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 850 grams less (around 1.87 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 15% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (130.8 vs 151 square inches)
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
G15 5511
vs
VivoBook 15 X513 (K513)

Case

Weight 2.65 kg (5.84 lbs) 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs)
Width 357.2 mm (14.06 inches) 359 mm (14.13 inches)
Height 272.8 mm (10.74 inches) 235 mm (9.25 inches)
Thickness 24.9 mm (0.98 inches) 17.9 mm (0.7 inches)
Area 974 cm2 (151 inches2) 844 cm2 (130.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~68.9% ~79.5%
Side bezels 5.9 mm 6.8 mm
Colors Black, Gray, Green White, Black, Silver, Gold, Blue
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 800:1 -
sRGB color space - 100%
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness
G15 5511
250 nits
VivoBook 15 X513 (K513) +20%
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 13.2 V -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 180 / 240 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1-2.6 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 6 2
Threads 12 4
L3 Cache 12 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 0 W -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 14 nm
GPU base clock 712-1530 MHz 1531 MHz
GPU boost clock 1057-1740 MHz 1594 MHz
FLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS 1.22 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 2 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR5
Memory bus 128 bit 64 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~7 Gbps
Shading units 2048 384
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
G15 5511 +426%
6.42 TFLOPS
VivoBook 15 X513 (K513)
1.22 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3254 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2.5W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.0 cm -
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

