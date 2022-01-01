Home > Laptop comparison > G15 5511 or Alienware m15 R3 – what's better?

Dell G15 5511 vs Alienware m15 R3

56 out of 100
Dell G15 5511
VS
55 out of 100
Dell Alienware m15 R3
Dell G15 5511
Dell Alienware m15 R3
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell G15 5511 and Alienware m15 R3 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell G15 5511
  • Around 81% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 30-41% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m15 R3
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 540 grams less (around 1.19 lbs)
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
G15 5511
vs
Alienware m15 R3

Case

Weight 2.65 kg (5.84 lbs) 2.11 kg (4.65 lbs)
Dimensions 357.2 x 272.8 x 24.9 mm
14.06 x 10.74 x 0.98 inches		 360.3 x 276 x 20.5 mm
14.19 x 10.87 x 0.81 inches
Area 974 cm2 (151 inches2) 994 cm2 (154.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~68.9% ~67.5%
Side bezels 5.9 mm 7.5 mm
Colors Black, Gray, Green Black, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 140°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 50 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 800:1 800:1
sRGB color space - 99.2%
Adobe RGB profile - 63.7%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time 35 ms 7 ms
Max. brightness
G15 5511
250 nits
Alienware m15 R3 +20%
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 13.2 V 11.4 V
Full charging time - 2:30 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 180 / 240 W 130 / 180 / 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 895 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1-2.6 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU) Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
G15 5511 +19%
1409
Alienware m15 R3
1186
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
G15 5511 +45%
5965
Alienware m15 R3
4113
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
G15 5511 +22%
1437
Alienware m15 R3
1174
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
G15 5511 +81%
9304
Alienware m15 R3
5153

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95 W -
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 1530 MHz 1375 MHz
GPU boost clock 1740 MHz 1645 MHz
FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 4.632 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps ~14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 1408
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 88
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 32
GPU performance
G15 5511 +54%
7.12 TFLOPS
Alienware m15 R3
4.632 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 2666 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 3
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3254 Realtek ALC3281-CG
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2W 4x4W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 89.5 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.1
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.1
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.0 cm 10.6 x 6.0 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

