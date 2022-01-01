Home > Laptop comparison > G15 5511 or Alienware m15 R7 – what's better?

Dell G15 5511 vs Alienware m15 R7

56 out of 100
Dell G15 5511
VS
65 out of 100
Dell Alienware m15 R7
Dell G15 5511
Dell Alienware m15 R7
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery
CPU Intel Core i7 12700H
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell G15 5511 and Alienware m15 R7 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell G15 5511
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m15 R7
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 120 Hz
  • Easier to carry: weighs 230 grams less (around 0.51 lbs)
  • Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
G15 5511
vs
Alienware m15 R7

Case

Weight 2.65 kg (5.84 lbs) 2.42 kg (5.34 lbs)
Dimensions 357.2 x 272.8 x 24.9 mm
14.06 x 10.74 x 0.98 inches		 356.2 x 272.5 x 12.9-20.6 mm
14.02 x 10.73 x 0.51-0.81 inches
Area 974 cm2 (151 inches2) 971 cm2 (150.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~68.9% ~69.1%
Side bezels 5.9 mm 5.4 mm
Colors Black, Gray, Green Black
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 800:1 1000:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Response time 35 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness
G15 5511
250 nits
Alienware m15 R7 +20%
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 13.2 V 13.2 V
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 180 / 240 W 180 / 240 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1-2.6 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 6 14
Threads 12 20
L3 Cache 12 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
G15 5511
1400
Alienware m15 R7 +30%
1813
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
G15 5511
5965
Alienware m15 R7 +103%
12098
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
G15 5511
1437
Alienware m15 R7 +29%
1854
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
G15 5511
9304
Alienware m15 R7 +97%
18308

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95 W -
Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1530 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1740 MHz -
FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 7.46 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 48
GPU performance
G15 5511
7.12 TFLOPS
Alienware m15 R7 +5%
7.46 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3254 Realtek ALC3254
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.0 cm -
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
