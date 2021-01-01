Home > Laptop comparison > G15 5511 or G15 5510 – what's better?

Dell G15 5511 vs G15 5510

60 out of 100
Dell G15 5511
VS
53 out of 100
Dell G15 5510
Dell G15 5511
From $1030
Dell G15 5510
From $899
Display
Battery
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell G15 5511 and G15 5510 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell G15 5511
  • Can run popular games at about 56-76% higher FPS
Advantages of the Dell G15 5510
  • Easier to carry: weighs 210 grams less (around 0.46 lbs)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
G15 5511
vs
G15 5510

Case

Weight 2.65 kg (5.84 lbs) 2.44 kg (5.38 lbs)
Width 357.2 mm (14.06 inches) 357.2 mm (14.06 inches)
Height 272.8 mm (10.74 inches) 272.1 mm (10.71 inches)
Thickness 24.9 mm (0.98 inches) 24.9 mm (0.98 inches)
Area 974 cm2 (151 inches2) 972 cm2 (150.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~68.9% ~69%
Side bezels 5.9 mm 5.9 mm
Colors Black, Gray, Green Black, Gray, Green
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type TN LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 800:1 600:1
Response time 35 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness
G15 5511
250 nits
G15 5510
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 13.2 V 13.2 V
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery - No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 180 / 240 W 180 / 240 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1-2.6 GHz 2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
G15 5511 +27%
1449
G15 5510
1144
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
G15 5511 +72%
7127
G15 5510
4144
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
G15 5511
1394
G15 5510
n/a
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
G15 5511
8990
G15 5510
n/a

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 0 W 0 W
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 712-1530 MHz 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 1057-1740 MHz 1560 MHz
FLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 2048 1024
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
G15 5511 +101%
6.42 TFLOPS
G15 5510
3.195 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 2933 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3254 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2.5W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.0 cm 10.5 x 6.0 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

