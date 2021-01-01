Home > Laptop comparison > G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition) or Predator Helios 300 (PH315-54-760S) – what's better?

Dell G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition) vs Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-54-760S)

65 out of 100
Dell G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition)
VS
67 out of 100
Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-54-760S)
Dell G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition)
Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-54-760S)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition) and Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-54-760S) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition)
  • Features a much bigger (~48%) battery – 86 against 58 watt-hours
  • Around 12% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Advantages of the Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-54-760S)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 510 grams less (around 1.12 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 25-34% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition)
vs
Predator Helios 300 (PH315-54-760S)

Case

Weight 2.81 kg (6.2 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
Dimensions 357.2 x 272.1 x 24.9 mm
14.06 x 10.71 x 0.98 inches		 363 x 255 x 22.9 mm
14.29 x 10.04 x 0.9 inches
Area 972 cm2 (150.6 inches2) 926 cm2 (143.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~69% ~72.5%
Side bezels 5.9 mm 8.8 mm
Colors Gray, Green Black
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 48 dB 54.7 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 600:1 1255:1
sRGB color space 56.9% 55%
Adobe RGB profile 40.4% 38.1%
DCI-P3 color gamut 39.1% 39.1%
Response time 35 ms 19 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Bottom Bottom
Charge power 240 W 230 W
Weigh of AC adapter 567 gramm 805 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 2.2-2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 16 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 90 W 105 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1463 MHz 1305 MHz
GPU boost clock 1695 MHz 1642 MHz
FLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS 12.6 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 2560 3840
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x16 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3254 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 76 dB 74 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.0 cm 10.6 x 7.7 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

