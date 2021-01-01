Home > Laptop comparison > G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition) or Swift 3 (SF314-59) – what's better?

Dell G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition) vs Acer Swift 3 (SF314-59)

67 out of 100
Dell G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition)
VS
50 out of 100
Acer Swift 3 (SF314-59)
Dell G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition)
From $980
Acer Swift 3 (SF314-59)
From $699
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition) and Acer Swift 3 (SF314-59) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition)
  • Can run popular games at about 803-1095% higher FPS
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Around 3.9x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~79%) battery – 86 against 48 watt-hours
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Advantages of the Acer Swift 3 (SF314-59)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1610 grams less (around 3.55 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 20% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 27% more compact case (109.7 vs 150.7 square inches)
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition)
vs
Swift 3 (SF314-59)

Case

Weight 2.81 kg (6.2 lbs) 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs)
Width 357.2 mm (14.06 inches) 323.4 mm (12.73 inches)
Height 272.1 mm (10.71 inches) 218.9 mm (8.62 inches)
Thickness 24.9 mm (0.98 inches) 15.9 mm (0.63 inches)
Area 972 cm2 (150.6 inches2) 708 cm2 (109.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~69% ~82.5%
Side bezels 5.9 mm 13.8 mm
Colors Gray, Green Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level - 39 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 3:2
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 600:1 1215:1
sRGB color space - 96.2%
Adobe RGB profile - 67.3%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 69.3%
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V -
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 240 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 6 2
Threads 12 4
L3 Cache 16 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 115 W 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1387 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1702 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 13.1 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 192 bit -
Memory speed 14 Gbps 3.73 Gbps
Shading units 3840 384
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition) +1460%
13.1 TFLOPS
Swift 3 (SF314-59)
0.84 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3733 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 1
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.0 cm -
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition) and Alienware m15 R4
2. G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition) and G5 15 5510
3. G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition) and G15 5510
4. G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition) and G5 15 5505 SE
5. Swift 3 (SF314-59) and ZenBook 14 UM425
6. Swift 3 (SF314-59) and Inspiron 14 5402
7. Swift 3 (SF314-59) and VivoBook Flip 14 TP470
8. Swift 3 (SF314-59) and Spin 5 (SP513-55N)
9. Swift 3 (SF314-59) and TravelMate P4 (TMP414-51)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Acer Swift 3 (SF314-59) and Dell G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский