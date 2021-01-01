Dell G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition) vs Acer Swift 3 (SF314-59)
Dell G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition)
From $980
Acer Swift 3 (SF314-59)
From $699
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition)
- Can run popular games at about 803-1095% higher FPS
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
- Around 3.9x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a much bigger (~79%) battery – 86 against 48 watt-hours
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Advantages of the Acer Swift 3 (SF314-59)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1610 grams less (around 3.55 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 20% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Much smaller footprint: 27% more compact case (109.7 vs 150.7 square inches)
- Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.81 kg (6.2 lbs)
|1.2 kg (2.65 lbs)
|Width
|357.2 mm (14.06 inches)
|323.4 mm (12.73 inches)
|Height
|272.1 mm (10.71 inches)
|218.9 mm (8.62 inches)
|Thickness
|24.9 mm (0.98 inches)
|15.9 mm (0.63 inches)
|Area
|972 cm2 (150.6 inches2)
|708 cm2 (109.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~69%
|~82.5%
|Side bezels
|5.9 mm
|13.8 mm
|Colors
|Gray, Green
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|180°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
|Noise level
|-
|39 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|157 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|3:2
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|600:1
|1215:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|96.2%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|67.3%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|69.3%
|Response time
|35 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.4 V
|-
|Full charging time
|-
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Left
|Charge power
|240 W
|65 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.3 GHz
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|6
|2
|Threads
|12
|4
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|6 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1439
1181
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition) +162%
6513
2485
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1371
1364
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition) +295%
9961
2523
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|115 W
|15 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|1387 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1702 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|13.1 TFLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR4X
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|3.73 Gbps
|Shading units
|3840
|384
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3733 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|1
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|10.5 x 6.0 cm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1