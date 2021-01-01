G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition) or MacBook Pro 14 (2021) – what's better?

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (120 Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165 Hz) 3024 x 1964 CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H - Apple M1 Pro Apple M1 Max GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 37-50% higher FPS

Features a bigger (~23%) battery – 86 against 70 watt-hours

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) and an SSD Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1210 grams less (around 2.67 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1

Thinner bezels and 23% higher screen-to-body ratio

Provides 300% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 250 nits

Better webcam recording quality

80% sharper screen – 254 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 29% more compact case (107.1 vs 150.7 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.81 kg (6.2 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) Dimensions 357.2 x 272.1 x 24.9 mm

14.06 x 10.71 x 0.98 inches 312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm

12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches Area 972 cm2 (150.6 inches2) 691 cm2 (107.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~69% ~84.6% Side bezels 5.9 mm 3.4 mm Colors Gray, Green Silver, Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 48 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 (120 Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165 Hz) 3024 x 1964 Size 15.6 inches 14.2 inches Type IPS LCD Mini LED Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz PPI 141 ppi 254 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3024 x 1964 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 600:1 - sRGB color space 56.9% - Adobe RGB profile 40.4% - DCI-P3 color gamut 39.1% - Response time 35 ms - Max. brightness G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition) 250 nits MacBook Pro 14 (2021) +300% 1000 nits

Battery Capacity 86 Wh 70 Wh Voltage 11.4 V - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No Yes Charging port position Bottom Left, Right Charge power 240 W 67 / 96 W Weigh of AC adapter 567 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) TGP 90 W 30 W Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 1463 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock 1695 MHz 1278 MHz FLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 128 bit 256 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units 2560 2048 DirectX support 12 - GPU performance G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition) +67% 8.7 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 14 (2021) 5.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x4 GB 4x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 6400 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3254 - Speakers 2.0 4.2 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness 76 dB - Microphones 2 -

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 10.5 x 6.0 cm - Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.