65 out of 100
Dell G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition)
VS
84 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
Dell G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition)
From $980
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
From $2499
Display 3456 x 2234
CPU
GPU Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
RAM
Storage

Evaluation of Dell G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition) and Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Advantages of the Dell G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 37-50% higher FPS
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 710 grams less (around 1.57 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 25% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~16%) battery – 100 against 86 watt-hours
  • Provides 300% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 250 nits
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • 80% sharper screen – 254 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (136.7 vs 150.7 square inches)

Laptop:
G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition)
vs
MacBook Pro 16 (2021)

Case

Weight 2.81 kg (6.2 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
Dimensions 357.2 x 272.1 x 24.9 mm
14.06 x 10.71 x 0.98 inches		 355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm
14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches
Area 972 cm2 (150.6 inches2) 882 cm2 (136.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~69% ~86.2%
Side bezels 5.9 mm 3.4 mm
Colors Gray, Green Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 48 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 16.2 inches
Type IPS LCD Mini LED
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 254 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3456 x 2234 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 600:1 -
sRGB color space 56.9% -
Adobe RGB profile 40.4% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 39.1% -
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left, Right
Charge power 240 W 140 W
Weigh of AC adapter 567 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 3.2 GHz
Cores 6 10
Threads 12 10
L3 Cache 16 MB -
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
Fabrication process 7 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 90 W 30 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 1463 MHz 450 MHz
GPU boost clock 1695 MHz 1278 MHz
FLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 128 bit 256 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units 2560 2048
DirectX support 12 -
GPU performance
G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition) +67%
8.7 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
5.2 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 4x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 6400 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3254 -
Speakers 2.0 4.2
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 76 dB -
Microphones 2 -

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.0 cm -
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
