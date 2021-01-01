Home > Laptop comparison > G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition) or ROG Strix Scar 15 G533 – what's better?

Dell G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition) vs ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15 G533

Display
CPU
GPU GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB
RAM
Storage 1024GB

Review

Evaluation of Dell G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition) and ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15 G533 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15 G533
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 120 Hz
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 510 grams less (around 1.12 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 29% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Features a a little bigger (~5%) battery – 90 against 86 watt-hours
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition)
vs
ROG Strix Scar 15 G533

Case

Weight 2.81 kg (6.2 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
Width 357.2 mm (14.06 inches) 354 mm (13.94 inches)
Height 272.1 mm (10.71 inches) 259 mm (10.2 inches)
Thickness 24.9 mm (0.98 inches) 27.2 mm (1.07 inches)
Area 972 cm2 (150.6 inches2) 917 cm2 (142.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~69% ~73.2%
Side bezels 5.9 mm 4.3 mm
Colors Gray, Green Black
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 45 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 300 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 600:1 -
sRGB color space - 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 75.3%
Response time 35 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 240 W 240 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 115 W 130 W
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1387 MHz 1504 MHz
GPU boost clock 1702 MHz 1802 MHz
FLOPS 13.1 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 3840 3840
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition)
13.1 TFLOPS
ROG Strix Scar 15 G533 +5%
13.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power - 2x2W, 2x4W
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.9 mm
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.0 cm -
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

