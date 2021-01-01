Dell G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition) vs ASUS ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition)
- Can run popular games at about 74-101% higher FPS
- Around 48% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 86 against 76 watt-hours
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 120 Hz
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 770 grams less (around 1.7 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
- Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (140.6 vs 150.7 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.81 kg (6.2 lbs)
|2.04 kg (4.5 lbs)
|Width
|357.2 mm (14.06 inches)
|360 mm (14.17 inches)
|Height
|272.1 mm (10.71 inches)
|252 mm (9.92 inches)
|Thickness
|24.9 mm (0.98 inches)
|18.9 mm (0.74 inches)
|Area
|972 cm2 (150.6 inches2)
|907 cm2 (140.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~69%
|~74%
|Side bezels
|5.9 mm
|7.3 mm
|Colors
|Gray, Green
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|-
|57 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|300 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|600:1
|1179:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|75.3%
|Response time
|35 ms
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.4 V
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Left
|Charge power
|240 W
|240 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|608 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.3 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|5 GHz
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1436
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7216
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
552
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3938
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|816-1387 MHz
|960 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1283-1703 MHz
|1200 MHz
|FLOPS
|10.8 TFLOPS
|4.608 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|6 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|192 bit
|Memory clock
|12000-14000 MHz
|11000 MHz
|Shading units
|3840
|1920
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x16 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|2x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Loudness
|-
|83 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|-
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|-
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|10.5 x 6.0 cm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1