Dell G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition) vs Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021)

70 out of 100
Dell G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition)
VS
80 out of 100
Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021)
Dell G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition)
Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 3840 x 2160
CPU
GPU GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB
RAM
Storage 3072GB

Review

Evaluation of Dell G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition) and Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition)
  • Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (150.7 vs 161.2 square inches)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 210 grams less (around 0.46 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 15% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 28% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Features a a little bigger (~5%) battery – 90 against 86 watt-hours
  • 81% sharper screen – 255 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition)
vs
ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021)

Case

Weight 2.81 kg (6.2 lbs) 2.6 kg (5.73 lbs)
Width 357.2 mm (14.06 inches) 394 mm (15.51 inches)
Height 272.1 mm (10.71 inches) 264 mm (10.39 inches)
Thickness 24.9 mm (0.98 inches) 19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
Area 972 cm2 (150.6 inches2) 1040 cm2 (161.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~69% ~79.3%
Side bezels 5.9 mm 5.5 mm
Colors Gray, Green Black
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 17.3 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 255 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3840 x 2160 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 600:1 -
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time 35 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 240 W 280 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 1.9-2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 115 W 115-130 W
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1387 MHz 1504 MHz
GPU boost clock 1702 MHz 1802 MHz
FLOPS 13.1 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 3840 3840
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 48 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 3x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 3
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x1W
Dolby Atmos No -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Mechanical
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.0 cm -
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

