Dell G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition) vs ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506
Advantages of the Dell G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
Advantages of the ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 510 grams less (around 1.12 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Can run popular games at about 6-8% higher FPS
- Features a a little bigger (~5%) battery – 90 against 86 watt-hours
Case
|Weight
|2.81 kg (6.2 lbs)
|2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
|Width
|357.2 mm (14.06 inches)
|359.8 mm (14.17 inches)
|Height
|272.1 mm (10.71 inches)
|256 mm (10.08 inches)
|Thickness
|24.9 mm (0.98 inches)
|24.5 mm (0.96 inches)
|Area
|972 cm2 (150.6 inches2)
|921 cm2 (142.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~69%
|~72.9%
|Side bezels
|5.9 mm
|7.2 mm
|Colors
|Gray, Green
|Black, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|600:1
|-
|Response time
|35 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.4 V
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Left
|Charge power
|240 W
|200 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.3 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1436
1418
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7216
7112
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3938
3880
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|95 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|816-1387 MHz
|1215 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1283-1703 MHz
|1567 MHz
|FLOPS
|10.8 TFLOPS
|12 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|6 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|192 bit
|Memory clock
|12000-14000 MHz
|14000 MHz
|Shading units
|3840
|3840
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x16 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|10.5 x 6.0 cm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
