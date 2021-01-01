Home > Laptop comparison > G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition) or VivoBook 15 X513 (K513) – what's better?

Dell G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition) vs ASUS VivoBook 15 X513 (K513)

70 out of 100
Dell G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition)
VS
52 out of 100
ASUS VivoBook 15 X513 (K513)
Dell G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition)
ASUS VivoBook 15 X513 (K513)
From $580
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
GPU GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB
Evaluation of Dell G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition) and ASUS VivoBook 15 X513 (K513) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition)
  • Can run popular games at about 432-589% higher FPS
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Around 4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Features a much bigger (~105%) battery – 86 against 42 watt-hours
Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook 15 X513 (K513)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1010 grams less (around 2.23 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 15% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (130.8 vs 150.7 square inches)
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition)
vs
VivoBook 15 X513 (K513)

Case

Weight 2.81 kg (6.2 lbs) 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs)
Width 357.2 mm (14.06 inches) 359 mm (14.13 inches)
Height 272.1 mm (10.71 inches) 235 mm (9.25 inches)
Thickness 24.9 mm (0.98 inches) 17.9 mm (0.7 inches)
Area 972 cm2 (150.6 inches2) 844 cm2 (130.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~69% ~79.5%
Side bezels 5.9 mm 6.8 mm
Colors Gray, Green White, Black, Silver, Gold, Blue
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 600:1 -
sRGB color space - 100%
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No -
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 240 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 6 2
Threads 12 4
L3 Cache 16 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 14 nm
GPU base clock 816-1387 MHz 1531 MHz
GPU boost clock 1283-1703 MHz 1594 MHz
FLOPS 10.8 TFLOPS 1.22 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 2 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR5
Memory bus 192 bit 64 bit
Memory clock 12000-14000 MHz 7000 MHz
Shading units 3840 384
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.0 cm -
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

