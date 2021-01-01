Dell G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition) vs ASUS VivoBook S15 M533
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
- Features a much bigger (~72%) battery – 86 against 50 watt-hours
- Around 56% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook S15 M533
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1010 grams less (around 2.23 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 16% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits
- Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (130.3 vs 150.7 square inches)
Laptop:
Case
|Weight
|2.81 kg (6.2 lbs)
|1.8 kg (3.97 lbs)
|Width
|357.2 mm (14.06 inches)
|359.8 mm (14.17 inches)
|Height
|272.1 mm (10.71 inches)
|233.8 mm (9.2 inches)
|Thickness
|24.9 mm (0.98 inches)
|16.1 mm (0.63 inches)
|Area
|972 cm2 (150.6 inches2)
|841 cm2 (130.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~69%
|~79.8%
|Side bezels
|5.9 mm
|7.2 mm
|Colors
|Gray, Green
|White, Black, Green, Red
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|600:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
|Response time
|35 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.4 V
|11.55 V
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Left
|Charge power
|240 W
|65 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.3 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4 GHz
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1436
1092
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7216
5302
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
552
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3938
2530
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|816-1387 MHz
|0 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1283-1703 MHz
|1600 MHz
|FLOPS
|10.8 TFLOPS
|0 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|System Shared
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|DDR4
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|-
|Memory clock
|12000-14000 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Shading units
|3840
|448
|DirectX support
|12
|12.1
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|16 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|-
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.4 mm
|Size
|10.5 x 6.0 cm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
