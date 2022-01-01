You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (120 Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) - 1920 x 1080 (144 Hz) 1920 x 1080 (300 Hz) 3840 x 2160 Battery - 56 Wh 86 Wh - 56 Wh 86 Wh CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H - Intel Core i5 10300H Intel Core i7 10750H Intel Core i7 10875H Intel Core i9 10980HK GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB - Radeon RX 5500M GeForce GTX 1660 TI Mobile GeForce RTX 2060 Mobile GeForce RTX 2070 Mobile GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER Max-Q GeForce RTX 2080 Max-Q RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition) Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Can run popular games at about 48-66% higher FPS

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) Advantages of the Dell Alienware m15 R3 Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 730 grams less (around 1.61 lbs)

Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits

Case Weight 2.84 kg (6.26 lbs) 2.11 kg (4.65 lbs) Dimensions 357.2 x 272.1 x 24.9 mm

14.06 x 10.71 x 0.98 inches 360.3 x 276 x 20.5 mm

14.19 x 10.87 x 0.81 inches Area 972 cm2 (150.6 inches2) 994 cm2 (154.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~69% ~67.5% Side bezels 5.9 mm 7.5 mm Colors Gray, Green Black, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle - 140° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No Yes Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 48 dB 50 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 (120 Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144 Hz) 1920 x 1080 (300 Hz) 3840 x 2160 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 600:1 800:1 sRGB color space 56.9% 99.2% Adobe RGB profile 40.4% 63.7% DCI-P3 color gamut 39.1% 100% Response time 35 ms 7 ms Max. brightness G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition) 250 nits Alienware m15 R3 +20% 300 nits

Battery Capacity 56 Wh 86 Wh 56 Wh 86 Wh Voltage 11.4 V 11.4 V Full charging time - 2:30 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No Yes Charging port position Bottom Bottom Charge power 180 / 240 W 130 / 180 / 240 W Weigh of AC adapter 567 gramm 895 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB Radeon RX 5500M GeForce GTX 1660 TI Mobile GeForce RTX 2060 Mobile GeForce RTX 2070 Mobile GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER Max-Q GeForce RTX 2080 Max-Q TGP 90 W - Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus - Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 1463 MHz 1375 MHz GPU boost clock 1695 MHz 1645 MHz FLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS 4.632 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps ~14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 1408 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 88 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 32 GPU performance G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition) +88% 8.7 TFLOPS Alienware m15 R3 4.632 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 2666 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 3 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3254 Realtek ALC3281-CG Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power 2x2W 4x4W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 76 dB 89.5 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.1 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.1 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No 1x v1.4 VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.7 mm Touchpad Size 10.5 x 6.0 cm 10.6 x 6.0 cm Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.