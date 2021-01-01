Home > Laptop comparison > G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition) or Alienware m17 R4 – what's better?

Dell G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition) vs Alienware m17 R4

70 out of 100
Dell G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition)
VS
75 out of 100
Dell Alienware m17 R4
Dell G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition)
Dell Alienware m17 R4
From $2149
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition) and Alienware m17 R4 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition)
  • Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (150.7 vs 182.6 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m17 R4
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz
  • Easier to carry: weighs 310 grams less (around 0.68 lbs)
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition)
vs
Alienware m17 R4

Case

Weight 2.81 kg (6.2 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
Width 357.2 mm (14.06 inches) 399.8 mm (15.74 inches)
Height 272.1 mm (10.71 inches) 294.6 mm (11.6 inches)
Thickness 24.9 mm (0.98 inches) 16.9-22 mm (0.67-0.87 inches)
Area 972 cm2 (150.6 inches2) 1178 cm2 (182.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~69% ~70%
Side bezels 5.9 mm 8.4 mm
Colors Gray, Green White, Gray
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 50 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 17.3 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 600:1 -
sRGB color space - 100%
Response time 35 ms 7 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No No
Charging port position Bottom Bottom
Charge power 240 W 240 / 330 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 1300 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 2.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 7 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 115 W 130 W
Nvidia Optimus - No, direct
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1387 MHz 1504 MHz
GPU boost clock 1702 MHz 1802 MHz
FLOPS 13.1 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 3840 3840
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition)
13.1 TFLOPS
Alienware m17 R4 +5%
13.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 2933 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 3
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power - 2x4W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 87 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.0 cm 10.4 x 7.8 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell Alienware m15 R5 or G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition)
2. ASUS ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502) or Dell G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition)
3. Dell G5 15 5500 or G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition)
4. Dell G7 15 7500 or G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition)
5. Dell XPS 17 9700 or Alienware m17 R4
6. Razer Blade Pro 17 (2021) or Dell Alienware m17 R4

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Alienware m17 R4 and G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский