Dell G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition) vs Alienware m17 R4
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition)
- Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (150.7 vs 182.6 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m17 R4
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz
- Easier to carry: weighs 310 grams less (around 0.68 lbs)
- Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.81 kg (6.2 lbs)
|2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
|Width
|357.2 mm (14.06 inches)
|399.8 mm (15.74 inches)
|Height
|272.1 mm (10.71 inches)
|294.6 mm (11.6 inches)
|Thickness
|24.9 mm (0.98 inches)
|16.9-22 mm (0.67-0.87 inches)
|Area
|972 cm2 (150.6 inches2)
|1178 cm2 (182.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~69%
|~70%
|Side bezels
|5.9 mm
|8.4 mm
|Colors
|Gray, Green
|White, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Yes
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|-
|50 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|127 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|600:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
|Response time
|35 ms
|7 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.4 V
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|No
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Bottom
|Charge power
|240 W
|240 / 330 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|1300 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.3 GHz
|2.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|5 GHz
|Cores
|6
|8
|Threads
|12
|16
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1436
1331
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Alienware m17 R4 +13%
8188
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
552
492
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3938
3821
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|115 W
|130 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|No, direct
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1387 MHz
|1504 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1702 MHz
|1802 MHz
|FLOPS
|13.1 TFLOPS
|13.8 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|6 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|Shading units
|3840
|3840
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|2933 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|3
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Power
|-
|2x4W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|-
|87 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|1x v1.4
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|10.5 x 6.0 cm
|10.4 x 7.8 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1