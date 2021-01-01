Home > Laptop comparison > G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition) or G15 5511 – what's better?

Dell G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition) vs G15 5511

67 out of 100
Dell G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition)
VS
61 out of 100
Dell G15 5511
Dell G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition)
From $980
Dell G15 5511
From $1030
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 86 Wh
CPU
GPU GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition) and G15 5511 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition)
  • Can run popular games at about 57-78% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~54%) battery – 86 against 56 watt-hours
  • Around 11% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Advantages of the Dell G15 5511
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 160 grams less (around 0.35 lbs)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition)
vs
G15 5511

Case

Weight 2.81 kg (6.2 lbs) 2.65 kg (5.84 lbs)
Width 357.2 mm (14.06 inches) 357.2 mm (14.06 inches)
Height 272.1 mm (10.71 inches) 272.8 mm (10.74 inches)
Thickness 24.9 mm (0.98 inches) 24.9 mm (0.98 inches)
Area 972 cm2 (150.6 inches2) 974 cm2 (151 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~69% ~68.9%
Side bezels 5.9 mm 5.9 mm
Colors Gray, Green Black, Gray, Green
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type TN LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 600:1 800:1
Response time 35 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V 13.2 V
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No -
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 240 W 180 / 240 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 2.1-2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 16 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 115 W 0 W
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1387 MHz 712-1530 MHz
GPU boost clock 1702 MHz 1057-1740 MHz
FLOPS 13.1 TFLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 3840 2048
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition) +104%
13.1 TFLOPS
G15 5511
6.42 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3254
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.0 cm 10.5 x 6.0 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell Alienware m15 R4 and Dell G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition)
2. Dell Alienware m15 R5 and Dell G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition)
3. Dell G5 15 5510 and Dell G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition)
4. ASUS ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502) and Dell G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition)
5. Dell G15 5510 and Dell G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition)
6. Dell G5 15 5500 and Dell G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition)
7. Dell G5 15 5505 SE and Dell G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition)
8. Dell G7 15 7500 and Dell G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition)
9. Dell G5 15 5510 and Dell G15 5511
10. Dell G15 5510 and Dell G15 5511

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell G15 5511 and 5515 (Ryzen Edition) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский