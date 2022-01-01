Home > Laptop comparison > G15 5520 (2022) or Aspire 5 (A515-57) – what's better?

Dell G15 5520 (2022) vs Acer Aspire 5 (A515-57)

62 out of 100
Dell G15 5520 (2022)
VS
45 out of 100
Acer Aspire 5 (A515-57)
Dell G15 5520 (2022)
Acer Aspire 5 (A515-57)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 56 Wh
CPU
GPU Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell G15 5520 (2022) and Acer Aspire 5 (A515-57) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell G15 5520 (2022)
  • Can run popular games at about 279-381% higher FPS
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Around 2.8x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Advantages of the Acer Aspire 5 (A515-57)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 730 grams less (around 1.61 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 13% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (133.8 vs 150.7 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
G15 5520 (2022)
vs
Aspire 5 (A515-57)

Case

Weight 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) 1.77 kg (3.9 lbs)
Dimensions 357.3 x 272.11 x 26.9 mm
14.07 x 10.71 x 1.06 inches		 362.9 x 237.8 x 17.9 mm
14.29 x 9.36 x 0.7 inches
Area 972 cm2 (150.7 inches2) 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~69% ~77.8%
Side bezels 6 mm 8.8 mm
Colors Black, Gray Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 800:1 1400:1
sRGB color space - 51%
Response time 35 ms 28 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 13.2 V -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery - Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 180 / 240 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 1.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 12 6
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 18 MB 10 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95 W 45 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1463 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1695 MHz 1400 MHz
FLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 DDR4
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory speed 12 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 512
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 32
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 16
GPU performance
G15 5520 (2022) +508%
8.7 TFLOPS
Aspire 5 (A515-57)
1.43 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3254 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint No Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.0 cm -
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell G15 5520 (2022) or Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
2. Dell G15 5520 (2022) or Alienware m15 R7
3. Dell G15 5520 (2022) or Acer Nitro 5 AN515-58
4. Dell G15 5520 (2022) or HP Victus 15 (2022 Intel)
5. Acer Aspire 5 (A515-57) or Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
6. Acer Aspire 5 (A515-57) or Aspire 5 (A514-54)
7. Acer Aspire 5 (A515-57) or Aspire 7 (A715-51G)
8. Acer Aspire 5 (A515-57) or Aspire 5 (A515-45)
9. Acer Aspire 5 (A515-57) or Swift 3 (SF314-512)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Acer Aspire 5 (A515-57) and Dell G15 5520 (2022) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский