You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (120Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1080 Battery - 56 Wh 86 Wh 48 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H - AMD Ryzen 3 5300U AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB Radeon RX Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000) RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell G15 5520 (2022) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Around 3.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Features a bigger (~17%) battery – 56 against 48 watt-hours

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface Advantages of the Acer Swift 3 (SF314-43) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1310 grams less (around 2.89 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 14% higher screen-to-body ratio

Much smaller footprint: 30% more compact case (106.2 vs 150.7 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) 1.19 kg (2.62 lbs) Dimensions 357.3 x 272.11 x 26.9 mm

14.07 x 10.71 x 1.06 inches 322.8 x 212.2 x 15.95 mm

12.71 x 8.35 x 0.63 inches Area 972 cm2 (150.7 inches2) 685 cm2 (106.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~69% ~78.9% Side bezels 6 mm 6.5 mm Colors Black, Gray Silver Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 2 -

Display 1920 x 1080 (120Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 800:1 - Response time 35 ms - Max. brightness G15 5520 (2022) 250 nits Swift 3 (SF314-43) n/a

Battery Capacity 56 Wh 86 Wh 48 Wh Voltage 13.2 V - Full charging time - 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Left Charge power 180 / 240 W 65 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB Radeon RX Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000) TGP 95 W 15 W Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 1463 MHz 0 MHz GPU boost clock 1695 MHz 1500 MHz FLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS - Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X Memory bus 128 bit - Memory speed 12 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 384 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 8 GPU performance G15 5520 (2022) 8.7 TFLOPS Swift 3 (SF314-43) n/a

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4266 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR4X Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3254 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Microphones 2 -

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 10.5 x 6.0 cm - Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

