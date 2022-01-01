Home > Laptop comparison > G15 5520 (2022) or Swift 3 (SF314-43) – what's better?

Dell G15 5520 (2022) vs Acer Swift 3 (SF314-43)

62 out of 100
Dell G15 5520 (2022)
VS
50 out of 100
Acer Swift 3 (SF314-43)
Dell G15 5520 (2022)
Acer Swift 3 (SF314-43)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 48 Wh
CPU
GPU Radeon RX Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell G15 5520 (2022) and Acer Swift 3 (SF314-43) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell G15 5520 (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Around 3.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a bigger (~17%) battery – 56 against 48 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the Acer Swift 3 (SF314-43)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1310 grams less (around 2.89 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 14% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 30% more compact case (106.2 vs 150.7 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
G15 5520 (2022)
vs
Swift 3 (SF314-43)

Case

Weight 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) 1.19 kg (2.62 lbs)
Dimensions 357.3 x 272.11 x 26.9 mm
14.07 x 10.71 x 1.06 inches		 322.8 x 212.2 x 15.95 mm
12.71 x 8.35 x 0.63 inches
Area 972 cm2 (150.7 inches2) 685 cm2 (106.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~69% ~78.9%
Side bezels 6 mm 6.5 mm
Colors Black, Gray Silver
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 2 -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 800:1 -
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 13.2 V -
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 180 / 240 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 3.8 GHz
Cores 12 4
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 18 MB 4 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Radeon RX Vega 6
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95 W 15 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 1463 MHz 0 MHz
GPU boost clock 1695 MHz 1500 MHz
FLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS -
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory speed 12 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 384
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 24
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 8
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4266 MHz
Type DDR5 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3254 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 -

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.0 cm -
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. G15 5520 (2022) vs MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
2. G15 5520 (2022) vs Alienware m15 R7
3. G15 5520 (2022) vs Nitro 5 AN515-58
4. G15 5520 (2022) vs Victus 15 (2022 Intel)
5. Swift 3 (SF314-43) vs ZenBook 14 UM425
6. Swift 3 (SF314-43) vs Swift 3 (SF314-59)
7. Swift 3 (SF314-43) vs Galaxy Book Pro 13 (2021)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Acer Swift 3 (SF314-43) and Dell G15 5520 (2022) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский