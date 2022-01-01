You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (120Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 2560 x 1440 3072 x 1920 Battery - 56 Wh 86 Wh 100 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H - Intel Core i7 9750H Intel Core i9 9880H Intel Core i9 9980HK GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB - AMD Radeon Pro 5300M 4GB AMD Radeon Pro 5500M 4GB AMD Radeon Pro 5500M 8GB AMD Radeon Pro 5600M 8GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell G15 5520 (2022) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 95-129% higher FPS

Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) and an SSD Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 1

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 460 grams less (around 1.01 lbs)

Features a much bigger (~79%) battery – 100 against 56 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 22% higher screen-to-body ratio

Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits

60% sharper screen – 226 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (136.4 vs 150.7 square inches)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) 2.04 kg (4.5 lbs) Dimensions 357.3 x 272.11 x 26.9 mm

14.07 x 10.71 x 1.06 inches 357.9 x 245.9 x 16.2 mm

14.09 x 9.68 x 0.64 inches Area 972 cm2 (150.7 inches2) 880 cm2 (136.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~69% ~84.3% Side bezels 6 mm 6.6 mm Colors Black, Gray Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle - 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Max. fan speed (RPM) - 5616 RPM Noise level - 46.1 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 (120Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 2560 x 1440 3072 x 1920 Size 15.6 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 226 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3072 x 1920 pixels HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 800:1 1331:1 sRGB color space - 100% Adobe RGB profile - 88.8% DCI-P3 color gamut - 99.4% Response time 35 ms 43 ms Max. brightness G15 5520 (2022) 250 nits MacBook Pro 16 (2019) +100% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 56 Wh 86 Wh 100 Wh Voltage 13.2 V - Full charging time - 1:30 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery - Yes Charging port position Bottom Left, Right Charge power 180 / 240 W 96 W Cable length - 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter - 359 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB AMD Radeon Pro 5300M 4GB AMD Radeon Pro 5500M 4GB AMD Radeon Pro 5500M 8GB AMD Radeon Pro 5600M 8GB TGP 95 W 50 W Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus - Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 1463 MHz 1000 MHz GPU boost clock 1695 MHz 1250 MHz FLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS 3.2 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 1280 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 32 GPU performance G15 5520 (2022) +172% 8.7 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 16 (2019) 3.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 2666 MHz Type DDR5 DDR4 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3254 - Speakers 2.0 4.2 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness - 82.3 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v5 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 4x USB 3.1 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1 mm Touchpad Size 10.5 x 6.0 cm 15.5 x 9.9 cm Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.