Dell G15 5520 (2022) vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell G15 5520 (2022)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
- Easier to carry: weighs 350 grams less (around 0.77 lbs)
- Features a much bigger (~79%) battery – 100 against 56 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 25% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Around 11% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Better webcam recording quality
- Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits
- 80% sharper screen – 254 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (136.7 vs 150.7 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
|2.15 kg (4.74 lbs)
|Dimensions
|357.3 x 272.11 x 26.9 mm
14.07 x 10.71 x 1.06 inches
|355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm
14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches
|Area
|972 cm2 (150.7 inches2)
|882 cm2 (136.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~69%
|~86.2%
|Side bezels
|6 mm
|3.4 mm
|Colors
|Black, Gray
|Silver, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|135°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|16.2 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Mini LED
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|254 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|3456 x 2234 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|800:1
|1000000:1
|Response time
|35 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|13.2 V
|-
|Full charging time
|-
|1:25 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|-
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|180 / 240 W
|140 W
|Cable length
|-
|2 meters
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|353 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.5 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|-
|Cores
|12 (4P + 8E)
|12 (8P + 4E)
|Threads
|16
|12
|L3 Cache
|18 MB
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1739
1973
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10891
14471
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
G15 5520 (2022) +11%
1781
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
13192
14597
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|95 W
|35 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|5 nm
|GPU base clock
|1530 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1740 MHz
|1398 MHz
|FLOPS
|7.12 TFLOPS
|6.8 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR5
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|256 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|6.4 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2048
|2432
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|152
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|40
|76
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|4x4 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|6400 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Custom
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|1
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3254
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|4.2
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.3
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|No
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 4.0
|3x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1 mm
|Size
|10.5 x 6.0 cm
|15.5 x 9.9 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1