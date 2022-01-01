Home > Laptop comparison > G15 5520 (2022) or ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022) – what's better?

Dell G15 5520 (2022) vs Asus ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022)

62 out of 100
Dell G15 5520 (2022)
VS
66 out of 100
Asus ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022)
Dell G15 5520 (2022)
Asus ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 90 Wh
CPU AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX
GPU
RAM
Storage 1024GB

Review

Evaluation of Dell G15 5520 (2022) and Asus ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell G15 5520 (2022)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 120 Hz
  • Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~61%) battery – 90 against 56 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
G15 5520 (2022)
vs
ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022)

Case

Weight 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
Dimensions 357.3 x 272.11 x 26.9 mm
14.07 x 10.71 x 1.06 inches		 354 x 259 x 22.6-27.2 mm
13.94 x 10.2 x 0.89-1.07 inches
Area 972 cm2 (150.7 inches2) 917 cm2 (142.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~69% ~73.2%
Side bezels 6 mm 4.3 mm
Colors Black, Gray Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 2 4

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 300 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 800:1 -
sRGB color space - 100%
Response time 35 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 13.2 V -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery - Yes
Charging port position Bottom Bottom
Charge power 180 / 240 W 100 / 280 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.9 GHz
Cores 12 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 18 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) AMD Radeon 680M
Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 95 W
Nvidia Optimus - MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock - 1530 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1740 MHz
FLOPS 7.46 TFLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 40
GPU performance
G15 5520 (2022) +5%
7.46 TFLOPS
ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022)
7.12 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes -
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3254 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.9 mm
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.0 cm -
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell G15 5520 (2022) or Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
2. Dell G15 5520 (2022) or G15 5511
3. Dell G15 5520 (2022) or Lenovo Legion 5i 15" Gen 7
4. Dell G15 5520 (2022) or Alienware m15 R7
5. Asus ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022) or ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
6. Asus ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022) or Lenovo Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD)
7. Asus ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022) or ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
8. Asus ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022) or Strix G17 Advantage Edition
9. Asus ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022) or Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-45)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Asus ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022) and Dell G15 5520 (2022) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский