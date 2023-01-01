Dell G15 5520 (2022) vs Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell G15 5520 (2022)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 850 grams less (around 1.87 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 16% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a much bigger (~36%) battery – 76 against 56 watt-hours
- Around 14% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Better webcam recording quality
- Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits
- Much smaller footprint: 27% more compact case (109.7 vs 150.7 square inches)
- 15% sharper screen – 162 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
|1.65 kg (3.64 lbs)
|Dimensions
|357.3 x 272.11 x 26.9 mm
14.07 x 10.71 x 1.06 inches
|312 x 227 x 19.5-20.5 mm
12.28 x 8.94 x 0.77-0.81 inches
|Area
|972 cm2 (150.7 inches2)
|708 cm2 (109.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~69%
|~80.2%
|Side bezels
|6 mm
|5.3 mm
|Colors
|Black, Gray
|White, Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|180°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Yes
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|162 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|800:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
|Response time
|35 ms
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|13.2 V
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|-
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Left
|Charge power
|180 / 240 W
|200 / 240 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.5 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.75 GHz
|Cores
|12 (4P + 8E)
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|L3 Cache
|18 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Radeon 680M
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|6 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
G15 5520 (2022) +4%
1739
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10891
10999
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
G15 5520 (2022) +14%
1781
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
13192
15006
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|95 W
|95 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|MUX
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1530 MHz
|1530 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1740 MHz
|1740 MHz
|FLOPS
|7.12 TFLOPS
|7.12 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2048
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|40
|40
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3254
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 4.0
|1x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|10.5 x 6.0 cm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
