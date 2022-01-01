Home > Laptop comparison > G15 5520 (2022) or ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 – what's better?

Dell G15 5520 (2022) vs ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503

62 out of 100
Dell G15 5520 (2022)
VS
65 out of 100
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
Dell G15 5520 (2022)
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 90 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell G15 5520 (2022) and ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell G15 5520 (2022)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 45% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 600 grams less (around 1.32 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~61%) battery – 90 against 56 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 13% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Can run popular games at about 6-8% higher FPS
  • Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (133.8 vs 150.7 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
G15 5520 (2022)
vs
ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503

Case

Weight 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
Dimensions 357.3 x 272.11 x 26.9 mm
14.07 x 10.71 x 1.06 inches		 355 x 243 x 19.9 mm
13.98 x 9.57 x 0.78 inches
Area 972 cm2 (150.7 inches2) 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~69% ~77.8%
Side bezels 6 mm 4.8 mm
Colors Black, Gray White, Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 51 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 800:1 -
sRGB color space - 62.3%
Adobe RGB profile - 47.3%
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 13.2 V -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery - Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 180 / 240 W 180 / 200 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 490 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 2.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 12 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 18 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 60-75 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock - 1350 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1598 MHz
FLOPS 7.46 TFLOPS 8.2 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 48
GPU performance
G15 5520 (2022)
7.46 TFLOPS
ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 +10%
8.2 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 48 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3254 Realtek ALC289
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2W 2x2W, 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 78 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint No Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.0 cm 13.0 x 8.5 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
