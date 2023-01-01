Home > Laptop comparison > G15 5520 (2022) or ROG Zephyrus M16 (2023) – what's better?

Display
Battery
90 Wh
CPU
Intel Core i9 13900H
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell G15 5520 (2022) and Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 (2023) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell G15 5520 (2022)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 (2023)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 120 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 96-131% higher FPS
  • Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~61%) battery – 90 against 56 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 23% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 43% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • 34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (135.3 vs 150.7 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
G15 5520 (2022)
vs
ROG Zephyrus M16 (2023)

Case

Weight 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
Dimensions 357.3 x 272.11 x 26.9 mm
14.07 x 10.71 x 1.06 inches		 355 x 246 x 21.1-22.9 mm
13.98 x 9.69 x 0.83-0.9 inches
Area 972 cm2 (150.7 inches2) 873 cm2 (135.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~69% ~85%
Side bezels 6 mm 5.2 mm
Colors Black, Gray Black
Material Plastic Plastic
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No Yes
Number of fans 2 3
Noise level (max. load) 52.5 dB 57.5 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 240 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Sync technology G-Sync G-Sync
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Ambient light sensor No No
Display tests
Contrast 800:1 -
sRGB color space 75% 99.9%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 99%
Response time 35 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 13.2 V -
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery - Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left, Right
Charge power 180 / 240 W 280 W
Cable length 1 meters -
Weight of AC adapter 955 / 1057 grams 800 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 5.4 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 14 (6P + 8E)
Threads 16 20
L3 Cache 18 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96 EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95 W 140 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 4 nm
GPU base clock 1530 MHz 1395 MHz
GPU boost clock 1740 MHz -
FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 19.6 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 4608
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 144
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 48
GPU performance
G15 5520 (2022)
7.12 TFLOPS
ROG Zephyrus M16 (2023) +175%
19.6 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3254 -
Speakers 2.0 2.4
Power 2x2W 6x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 83 dB 84.4 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3
Fingerprint No No
Infrared sensor No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.0 cm 13.0 x 8.5 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

