Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (120Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 2560 x 1440 - 2560 x 1600 (IPS) 2560 x 1600 (Mini LED) Battery - 56 Wh 86 Wh 90 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 13900H GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB - GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell G15 5520 (2022) Includes an old-school USB-A port Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 (2023) Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 120 Hz

Can run popular games at about 96-131% higher FPS

Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Features a much bigger (~61%) battery – 90 against 56 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 23% higher screen-to-body ratio

Around 43% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Better webcam recording quality

34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (135.3 vs 150.7 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) Dimensions 357.3 x 272.11 x 26.9 mm

14.07 x 10.71 x 1.06 inches 355 x 246 x 21.1-22.9 mm

13.98 x 9.69 x 0.83-0.9 inches Area 972 cm2 (150.7 inches2) 873 cm2 (135.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~69% ~85% Side bezels 6 mm 5.2 mm Colors Black, Gray Black Material Plastic Plastic Transformer No No Opening angle - 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No Yes Number of fans 2 3 Noise level (max. load) 52.5 dB 57.5 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 (120Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 2560 x 1440 2560 x 1600 (IPS) 2560 x 1600 (Mini LED) Size 15.6 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 240 Hz PPI 141 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Sync technology G-Sync G-Sync Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Ambient light sensor No No Display tests Contrast 800:1 - sRGB color space 75% 99.9% DCI-P3 color gamut - 99% Response time 35 ms 3 ms Max. brightness G15 5520 (2022) 250 nits ROG Zephyrus M16 (2023) n/a

Battery Capacity 56 Wh 86 Wh 90 Wh Voltage 13.2 V - Full charging time - 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery - Yes Charging port position Bottom Left, Right Charge power 180 / 240 W 280 W Cable length 1 meters - Weight of AC adapter 955 / 1057 grams 800 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB TGP 95 W 140 W Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 4 nm GPU base clock 1530 MHz 1395 MHz GPU boost clock 1740 MHz - FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 19.6 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 8 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 4608 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 144 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 48 GPU performance G15 5520 (2022) 7.12 TFLOPS ROG Zephyrus M16 (2023) +175% 19.6 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3254 - Speakers 2.0 2.4 Power 2x2W 6x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 83 dB 84.4 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3 Fingerprint No No Infrared sensor No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.7 mm Touchpad Size 10.5 x 6.0 cm 13.0 x 8.5 cm Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.