Home > Laptop comparison > G15 5520 (2022) or Alienware m15 R5 (Ryzen Edition) – what's better?

Dell G15 5520 (2022) vs Alienware m15 R5 (Ryzen Edition)

62 out of 100
Dell G15 5520 (2022)
VS
61 out of 100
Dell Alienware m15 R5 (Ryzen Edition)
Dell G15 5520 (2022)
Dell Alienware m15 R5 (Ryzen Edition)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell G15 5520 (2022) and Alienware m15 R5 (Ryzen Edition) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell G15 5520 (2022)
  • Around 26% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m15 R5 (Ryzen Edition)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 120 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 9-13% higher FPS
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
G15 5520 (2022)
vs
Alienware m15 R5 (Ryzen Edition)

Case

Weight 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) 2.42 kg (5.34 lbs)
Dimensions 357.3 x 272.11 x 26.9 mm
14.07 x 10.71 x 1.06 inches		 356.2 x 272.5 x 12-19.2 mm
14.02 x 10.73 x 0.47-0.76 inches
Area 972 cm2 (150.7 inches2) 971 cm2 (150.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~69% ~69.1%
Side bezels 6 mm 5.4 mm
Colors Black, Gray Black
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 50 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 800:1 1219:1
sRGB color space - 99%
Adobe RGB profile - 76%
Response time 35 ms 9 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 13.2 V 13.2 V
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery - No
Charging port position Bottom Bottom
Charge power 180 / 240 W 180 / 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 780 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 12 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 18 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 80 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock - 1463 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1695 MHz
FLOPS 7.46 TFLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 48
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3254 Realtek ALC3254
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness - 82 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.0 cm 10.5 x 6.0 cm
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell G15 5520 (2022) and Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
2. Dell G15 5520 (2022) and G15 5511
3. Dell G15 5520 (2022) and Lenovo Legion 5i 15" Gen 7
4. Dell G15 5520 (2022) and Alienware m15 R7
5. Dell Alienware m15 R5 (Ryzen Edition) and ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513
6. Dell Alienware m15 R5 (Ryzen Edition) and Lenovo Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD)
7. Dell Alienware m15 R5 (Ryzen Edition) and x17 R1
8. Dell Alienware m15 R5 (Ryzen Edition) and MSI GP66 Leopard
9. Dell Alienware m15 R5 (Ryzen Edition) and x17 R2

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Alienware m15 R5 (Ryzen Edition) and G15 5520 (2022) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский