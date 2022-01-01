Dell G15 5520 (2022) vs Alienware x15 R1
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell G15 5520 (2022)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Around 28% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Advantages of the Dell Alienware x15 R1
- Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 120 Hz
- Easier to carry: weighs 230 grams less (around 0.51 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Can run popular games at about 32-44% higher FPS
- Features a much bigger (~55%) battery – 87 against 56 watt-hours
- Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
|2.27 kg (5.01 lbs)
|Dimensions
|357.3 x 272.11 x 26.9 mm
14.07 x 10.71 x 1.06 inches
|359.7 x 277.2 x 16.3 mm
14.16 x 10.91 x 0.64 inches
|Area
|972 cm2 (150.7 inches2)
|997 cm2 (154.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~69%
|~67.3%
|Side bezels
|6 mm
|7.2 mm
|Colors
|Black, Gray
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|140°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Yes
|Number of fans
|2
|4
|Noise level
|-
|53.5 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|165 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|800:1
|1000:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
|Response time
|35 ms
|19 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|13.2 V
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|-
|1:25 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|-
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Left
|Charge power
|180 / 240 W
|240 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|711 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.5 GHz
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Cores
|12
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|L3 Cache
|18 MB
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
G15 5520 (2022) +17%
1770
1507
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
G15 5520 (2022) +39%
10963
7894
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
G15 5520 (2022) +17%
1795
1530
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
G15 5520 (2022) +28%
15563
12141
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|90 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|-
|1163 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1530 MHz
|FLOPS
|7.46 TFLOPS
|11.8 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2560
|3840
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|80
|120
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|48
|48
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3254
|Realtek ALC3281
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x4W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|-
|82.7 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 4.0
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.5 mm
|Size
|10.5 x 6.0 cm
|10.5 x 6.8 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop's particular configuration or region.
