62 out of 100
Dell G15 5520 (2022)
VS
66 out of 100
Dell Alienware x15 R1
Dell G15 5520 (2022)
Dell Alienware x15 R1
Display
Battery 87 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell G15 5520 (2022) and Alienware x15 R1 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell G15 5520 (2022)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 28% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Advantages of the Dell Alienware x15 R1
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 120 Hz
  • Easier to carry: weighs 230 grams less (around 0.51 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Can run popular games at about 32-44% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~55%) battery – 87 against 56 watt-hours
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
G15 5520 (2022)
vs
Alienware x15 R1

Case

Weight 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) 2.27 kg (5.01 lbs)
Dimensions 357.3 x 272.11 x 26.9 mm
14.07 x 10.71 x 1.06 inches		 359.7 x 277.2 x 16.3 mm
14.16 x 10.91 x 0.64 inches
Area 972 cm2 (150.7 inches2) 997 cm2 (154.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~69% ~67.3%
Side bezels 6 mm 7.2 mm
Colors Black, Gray Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 140°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 2 4
Noise level - 53.5 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 800:1 1000:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Response time 35 ms 19 ms
Max. brightness
G15 5520 (2022)
250 nits
Alienware x15 R1 +20%
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 13.2 V 11.4 V
Full charging time - 1:25 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery - Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 180 / 240 W 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 711 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 1.9-2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 12 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 18 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 90 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock - 1163 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1530 MHz
FLOPS 7.46 TFLOPS 11.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 3840
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 120
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 48
GPU performance
G15 5520 (2022)
7.46 TFLOPS
Alienware x15 R1 +58%
11.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR4
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3254 Realtek ALC3281
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x4W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness - 82.7 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.0 cm 10.5 x 6.8 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
