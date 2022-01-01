Dell G15 5525 vs Acer Aspire 1 (A115-32)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
71
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
64
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
51
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
58
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
69
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
52
NanoReview Score
59
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell G15 5525
- Can run popular games at about 1577-2150% higher FPS
- Around 15.4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0
- Features a much bigger (~51%) battery – 56 against 37 watt-hours
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Better webcam recording quality
- Backlit keyboard
Advantages of the Acer Aspire 1 (A115-32)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 620 grams less (around 1.37 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (134.2 vs 150.7 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.52 kg (5.56 lbs)
|1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
|Dimensions
|357.3 x 272.11 x 26.9 mm
14.07 x 10.71 x 1.06 inches
|363.4 x 238.4 x 19.9 mm
14.31 x 9.39 x 0.78 inches
|Area
|972 cm2 (150.7 inches2)
|866 cm2 (134.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~69%
|~77.5%
|Side bezels
|6 mm
|9 mm
|Colors
|Gray, Green
|Silver, Blue
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Passive
|Vapor chamber
|-
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|-
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|800:1
|-
|Response time
|35 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|13.2 V
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|-
|No
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Left
|Charge power
|180 / 240 W
|45 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.3 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|-
|Cores
|6
|2
|Threads
|12
|2
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|4 MB
|Integrated GPU
|AMD Radeon 660M
|Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU)
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
G15 5525 +161%
1546
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
G15 5525 +689%
8689
1101
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
G15 5525 +246%
1579
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
G15 5525 +1439%
11006
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|90 W
|6 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|1530 MHz
|350 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1740 MHz
|750 MHz
|FLOPS
|7.12 TFLOPS
|0.24 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|DDR4
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|2.93 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2048
|256
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|16
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|40
|8
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|1x4 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|2933 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|16 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Custom
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|eMMC
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3204
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
|Microphones
|2
|1
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v5
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|640 x 480
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|No
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|No
|Size
|10.5 x 6.0 cm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|No
