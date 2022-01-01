Home > Laptop comparison > G15 5525 or Aspire 1 (A115-32) – what's better?

Dell G15 5525 vs Acer Aspire 1 (A115-32)

59 out of 100
Dell G15 5525
VS
31 out of 100
Acer Aspire 1 (A115-32)
Dell G15 5525
Acer Aspire 1 (A115-32)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 37 Wh
CPU
GPU Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU)
RAM
Storage 128GB

Review

Evaluation of Dell G15 5525 and Acer Aspire 1 (A115-32) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell G15 5525
  • Can run popular games at about 1577-2150% higher FPS
  • Around 15.4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0
  • Features a much bigger (~51%) battery – 56 against 37 watt-hours
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Backlit keyboard
Advantages of the Acer Aspire 1 (A115-32)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 620 grams less (around 1.37 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (134.2 vs 150.7 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
G15 5525
vs
Aspire 1 (A115-32)

Case

Weight 2.52 kg (5.56 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
Dimensions 357.3 x 272.11 x 26.9 mm
14.07 x 10.71 x 1.06 inches		 363.4 x 238.4 x 19.9 mm
14.31 x 9.39 x 0.78 inches
Area 972 cm2 (150.7 inches2) 866 cm2 (134.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~69% ~77.5%
Side bezels 6 mm 9 mm
Colors Gray, Green Silver, Blue
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Passive
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 2 -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 800:1 -
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 13.2 V -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery - No
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 180 / 240 W 45 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 1.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz -
Cores 6 2
Threads 12 2
L3 Cache 16 MB 4 MB
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 660M Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU)
Fabrication process 6 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
G15 5525 +161%
1546
Aspire 1 (A115-32)
592
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
G15 5525 +689%
8689
Aspire 1 (A115-32)
1101
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
G15 5525 +246%
1579
Aspire 1 (A115-32)
457
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
G15 5525 +1439%
11006
Aspire 1 (A115-32)
715

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 90 W 6 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1530 MHz 350 MHz
GPU boost clock 1740 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 0.24 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 DDR4
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory speed 12 Gbps 2.93 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 256
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 16
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 8
GPU performance
G15 5525 +2867%
7.12 TFLOPS
Aspire 1 (A115-32)
0.24 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 2933 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) eMMC
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes -
NVMe Yes No

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos - No
Microphones 2 1

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v5
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 640 x 480
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 No
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes No
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.0 cm -
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

