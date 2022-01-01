Home > Laptop comparison > G15 5525 or Nitro 5 (AN517-42) – what's better?

Dell G15 5525 vs Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-42)

57 out of 100
Dell G15 5525
VS
60 out of 100
Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-42)
Dell G15 5525
Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-42)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 0 Wh
CPU AMD Ryzen 7 6800H
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell G15 5525 and Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-42) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell G15 5525
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 480 grams less (around 1.06 lbs)
  • Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (150.7 vs 182.7 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-42)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 20-27% higher FPS
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
G15 5525
vs
Nitro 5 (AN517-42)

Case

Weight 2.52 kg (5.56 lbs) 3 kg (6.62 lbs)
Dimensions 357.3 x 272.11 x 26.9 mm
14.07 x 10.71 x 1.06 inches		 400.5 x 294.5 x 27.9 mm
15.77 x 11.59 x 1.1 inches
Area 972 cm2 (150.7 inches2) 1179 cm2 (182.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~69% ~69.9%
Side bezels 6 mm 8.8 mm
Colors Gray, Green Black
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 800:1 -
Response time 35 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness
G15 5525
250 nits
Nitro 5 (AN517-42) +20%
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 13.2 V -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No -
Fast charging Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Bottom
Charge power 180 / 240 W 330 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 660M AMD Radeon 680M
Fabrication process 6 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
G15 5525
8689
Nitro 5 (AN517-42) +13%
9840
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 95 W
Nvidia Optimus - MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock - 1463 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1695 MHz
FLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 48
GPU performance
G15 5525
6.42 TFLOPS
Nitro 5 (AN517-42) +36%
8.7 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos - No
Microphones 2 -

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.0 cm -
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

