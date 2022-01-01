Dell G15 5525 vs Acer Predator Triton 300 SE 14" (2022)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell G15 5525
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Advantages of the Acer Predator Triton 300 SE 14" (2022)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 120 Hz
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 820 grams less (around 1.81 lbs)
- Can run popular games at about 38-52% higher FPS
- Around 50% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Thinner bezels and 17% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a much bigger (~36%) battery – 76 against 56 watt-hours
- Better webcam recording quality
- Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits
- Much smaller footprint: 27% more compact case (109.4 vs 150.7 square inches)
- 15% sharper screen – 162 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.52 kg (5.56 lbs)
|1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
|Dimensions
|357.3 x 272.11 x 26.9 mm
14.07 x 10.71 x 1.06 inches
|312.4 x 226 x 19.8 mm
12.3 x 8.9 x 0.78 inches
|Area
|972 cm2 (150.7 inches2)
|706 cm2 (109.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~69%
|~80.5%
|Side bezels
|6 mm
|5.4 mm
|Colors
|Gray, Green
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|-
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|-
|60 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|165 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|162 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|-
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|800:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
|Response time
|35 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|13.2 V
|-
|Full charging time
|-
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|-
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Left
|Charge power
|180 / 240 W
|230 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|529 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.3 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|6
|14
|Threads
|12
|20
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|AMD Radeon 660M
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1546
1748
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8689
12253
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1579
1775
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
11006
16533
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|90 W
|95 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|MUX
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1530 MHz
|1215 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1740 MHz
|1567 MHz
|FLOPS
|7.12 TFLOPS
|12 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2048
|3840
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|120
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|40
|48
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|5200 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3204
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Loudness
|-
|79.9 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|10.5 x 6.0 cm
|10.5 x 6.5 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
