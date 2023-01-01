Dell G15 5525 vs Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell G15 5525
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
- Around 36% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1280 grams less (around 2.82 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Thinner bezels and 19% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Better webcam recording quality
- Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits
- 60% sharper screen – 225 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Much smaller footprint: 33% more compact case (101.4 vs 150.7 square inches)
Value for money
Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.52 kg (5.56 lbs)
|1.24 kg (2.73 lbs)
|Dimensions
|357.3 x 272.11 x 26.9 mm
14.07 x 10.71 x 1.06 inches
|304.1 x 215 x 11.3 mm
11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches
|Area
|972 cm2 (150.7 inches2)
|654 cm2 (101.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~69%
|~82%
|Side bezels
|6 mm
|5.6 mm
|Colors
|Gray, Green
|Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue
|Material
|Plastic
|Aluminum
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|130°
|130°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Passive
|Vapor chamber
|No
|-
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|-
|Noise level (max. load)
|50.5 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|13.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|225 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|2560 x 1664 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Sync technology
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Ambient light sensor
|No
|Yes
Screen space comparison
G15 5525
15.6″ (16:9 ratio) = 104 in2
MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
13.6″ (16:10 ratio) = 83.1 in2
~25% more screen space
|Contrast
|800:1
|1384:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|99.9%
|Adobe RGB profile
|49.7%
|87.6%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|49.4%
|98.4%
|Response time
|35 ms
|29 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|13.2 V
|-
|Full charging time
|2:20 hr
|2:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Left
|Charge power
|180 / 240 W
|30 / 35 / 67 W
|Cable length
|1 meters
|2 meters
|Weight of AC adapter
|700 grams
|174 / 189 / 250 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.3 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|-
|Cores
|6
|8 (4P + 4E)
|Threads
|12
|8
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|-
|Integrated GPU
|AMD Radeon 660M
|Apple M2 GPU
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|5 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1547
1801
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
G15 5525 +3%
8481
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
G15 5525 +6%
1541
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
G15 5525 +36%
10901
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|90 W
|15 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|5 nm
|GPU base clock
|1530 MHz
|500 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1740 MHz
|1456 MHz
|FLOPS
|7.12 TFLOPS
|3 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR5
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|6.4 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2048
|1024
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|40
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|6400 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Custom
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|-
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3204
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Loudness
|79 dB
|82.7 dB
|Microphones
|2
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Infrared sensor
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|No
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 3
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.6 mm
|1 mm
|Size
|10.5 x 6.0 cm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
Cast your vote
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2