Dell G15 5525 vs Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell G15 5525
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 920 grams less (around 2.03 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
- Thinner bezels and 23% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Around 32% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a bigger (~25%) battery – 70 against 56 watt-hours
- Better webcam recording quality
- Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits
- 80% sharper screen – 254 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Much smaller footprint: 29% more compact case (107.1 vs 150.7 square inches)
Value for money
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.52 kg (5.56 lbs)
|1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
|Dimensions
|357.3 x 272.11 x 26.9 mm
14.07 x 10.71 x 1.06 inches
|312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm
12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches
|Area
|972 cm2 (150.7 inches2)
|691 cm2 (107.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~69%
|~84.6%
|Side bezels
|6 mm
|3.4 mm
|Colors
|Gray, Green
|Silver, Gray
|Material
|Plastic
|Aluminum
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|130°
|135°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Max. fan speed (RPM)
|-
|6800 RPM
|Noise level (max. load)
|50.5 dB
|47.5 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|14.2 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Mini LED
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|254 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|3024 x 1964 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Sync technology
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Ambient light sensor
|No
|Yes
Screen space comparison
G15 5525
15.6″ (16:9 ratio) = 104 in2
MacBook Pro 14 (2023)
14.2″ (16:10 ratio) = 90.6 in2
~14% more screen space
|Contrast
|800:1
|25000:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|49.7%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|49.4%
|99.2%
|Response time
|35 ms
|31 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|13.2 V
|-
|Full charging time
|2:20 hr
|2:10 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|180 / 240 W
|67 / 96 W
|Cable length
|1 meters
|2 meters
|Weight of AC adapter
|700 grams
|274 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.3 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|-
|Cores
|6
|12 (8P + 4E)
|Threads
|12
|12
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|-
|Integrated GPU
|AMD Radeon 660M
|Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core)
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|5 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1547
1933
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8481
14188
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1541
1577
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
10901
14394
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|90 W
|35 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|5 nm
|GPU base clock
|1530 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1740 MHz
|1398 MHz
|FLOPS
|7.12 TFLOPS
|6.8 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR5
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|256 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|6.4 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2048
|2432
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|152
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|40
|76
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|4x4 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|6400 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Custom
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|2x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|-
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3204
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|4.2
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Loudness
|79 dB
|84.3 dB
|Microphones
|2
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.3
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Infrared sensor
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|No
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|3x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.6 mm
|1 mm
|Size
|10.5 x 6.0 cm
|13.2 x 8.1 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|No
Further details
Notes on MacBook Pro 14 (2023):
- The base model features a 10-core CPU and a 16-core GPU, as opposed to the 12-core CPU and 19-core GPU we tested, making it about 15% slower in multi-core tests.
- The base model with a 512 GB SSD uses a single-channel SSD. Versions with 1 TB or larger have faster dual-channel SSD modules.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
