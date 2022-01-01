Home > Laptop comparison > G15 5525 or ROG Flow X13 GV301 – what's better?

Dell G15 5525 vs ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301

57 out of 100
Dell G15 5525
VS
60 out of 100
ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301
Dell G15 5525
ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 62 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell G15 5525 and ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell G15 5525
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 56-76% higher FPS
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1220 grams less (around 2.69 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 14% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 62 against 56 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 32% more compact case (102.9 vs 150.7 square inches)
  • 20% sharper screen – 169 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
G15 5525
vs
ROG Flow X13 GV301

Case

Weight 2.52 kg (5.56 lbs) 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs)
Dimensions 357.3 x 272.11 x 26.9 mm
14.07 x 10.71 x 1.06 inches		 299 x 222 x 15.8 mm
11.77 x 8.74 x 0.62 inches
Area 972 cm2 (150.7 inches2) 664 cm2 (102.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~69% ~78.4%
Side bezels 6 mm 5.2 mm
Colors Gray, Green Black
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle - 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 13.4 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 169 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 800:1 -
sRGB color space - 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 75%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 75%
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 13.2 V -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery - Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left, Right
Charge power 180 / 240 W 100 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 2.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 660M Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 6 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
G15 5525 +16%
1581
ROG Flow X13 GV301
1367
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
G15 5525 +28%
8689
ROG Flow X13 GV301
6785
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 35-45 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock - 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1560 MHz
FLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 32
GPU performance
G15 5525 +101%
6.42 TFLOPS
ROG Flow X13 GV301
3.195 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR5 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots - 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x1W
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint No Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.0 cm -
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

