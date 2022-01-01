Dell G15 5525 vs ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
71
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
54
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
51
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
69
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
53
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell G15 5525
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 56-76% higher FPS
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1220 grams less (around 2.69 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Thinner bezels and 14% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 62 against 56 watt-hours
- Display has support for touch input
- Much smaller footprint: 32% more compact case (102.9 vs 150.7 square inches)
- 20% sharper screen – 169 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.52 kg (5.56 lbs)
|1.3 kg (2.87 lbs)
|Dimensions
|357.3 x 272.11 x 26.9 mm
14.07 x 10.71 x 1.06 inches
|299 x 222 x 15.8 mm
11.77 x 8.74 x 0.62 inches
|Area
|972 cm2 (150.7 inches2)
|664 cm2 (102.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~69%
|~78.4%
|Side bezels
|6 mm
|5.2 mm
|Colors
|Gray, Green
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|Yes
|Opening angle
|-
|360°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|-
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|13.4 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|169 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|-
|Touchscreen
|No
|Yes
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy
|Contrast
|800:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|75%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|75%
|Response time
|35 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|13.2 V
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|-
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|180 / 240 W
|100 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.3 GHz
|2.8 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|6
|8
|Threads
|12
|16
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|AMD Radeon 660M
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
G15 5525 +16%
1581
1367
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
G15 5525 +28%
8689
6785
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1304
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
10174
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|35-45 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|Yes
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|-
|1380 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1560 MHz
|FLOPS
|6.42 TFLOPS
|3.195 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2048
|1024
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|40
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3204
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x1W
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|10.5 x 6.0 cm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1