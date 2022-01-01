You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (120Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 2560 x 1440 - 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 (60Hz) 3840 x 2400 (120Hz) Battery - 56 Wh 86 Wh 62 Wh CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 6600H AMD Ryzen 7 6800H AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX - AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS AMD Ryzen 9 5980HS GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB - GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell G15 5525 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 56-76% higher FPS

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface Advantages of the ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1220 grams less (around 2.69 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Thinner bezels and 14% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 62 against 56 watt-hours

Display has support for touch input

Much smaller footprint: 32% more compact case (102.9 vs 150.7 square inches)

20% sharper screen – 169 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.52 kg (5.56 lbs) 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs) Dimensions 357.3 x 272.11 x 26.9 mm

14.07 x 10.71 x 1.06 inches 299 x 222 x 15.8 mm

11.77 x 8.74 x 0.62 inches Area 972 cm2 (150.7 inches2) 664 cm2 (102.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~69% ~78.4% Side bezels 6 mm 5.2 mm Colors Gray, Green Black Transformer No Yes Opening angle - 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans 2 2

Display 1920 x 1080 (120Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 (60Hz) 3840 x 2400 (120Hz) Size 15.6 inches 13.4 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz PPI 141 ppi 169 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No - Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte Glossy Display tests Contrast 800:1 - sRGB color space - 100% Adobe RGB profile - 75% DCI-P3 color gamut - 75% Response time 35 ms - Max. brightness G15 5525 250 nits ROG Flow X13 GV301 n/a

Battery Capacity 56 Wh 86 Wh 62 Wh Voltage 13.2 V - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery - Yes Charging port position Bottom Left, Right Charge power 180 / 240 W 100 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB TGP - 35-45 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm GPU base clock - 1380 MHz GPU boost clock - 1560 MHz FLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 32 GPU performance G15 5525 +101% 6.42 TFLOPS ROG Flow X13 GV301 3.195 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR4X Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots - 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x1W Dolby Atmos - Yes Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1 Fingerprint No Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 10.5 x 6.0 cm - Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.