Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell G15 5525 Includes an old-school USB-A port Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix SCAR 16 Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 120 Hz

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.52 kg (5.56 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) Dimensions 357.3 x 272.11 x 26.9 mm

14.07 x 10.71 x 1.06 inches 354 x 264 x 22.6 mm

13.94 x 10.39 x 0.89 inches Area 972 cm2 (150.7 inches2) 935 cm2 (144.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~69% ~79.4% Side bezels 6 mm 4.7 mm Colors Gray, Green Black Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans 2 3

Display 1920 x 1080 (120Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 2560 x 1440 2560 x 1600 Size 15.6 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD Mini LED Refresh rate 120 Hz 240 Hz PPI 141 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 800:1 - DCI-P3 color gamut - 100% Response time 35 ms 3 ms Max. brightness G15 5525 250 nits ROG Strix SCAR 16 +340% 1100 nits

Battery Capacity 56 Wh 86 Wh 90 Wh Voltage 13.2 V - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery - Yes Charging port position Bottom Left Charge power 180 / 240 W 330 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB TGP 90 W 175 W Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 4 nm GPU base clock 1530 MHz - GPU boost clock 1740 MHz - FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 24.7 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 12 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 7424 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 232 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 80 GPU performance G15 5525 7.12 TFLOPS ROG Strix SCAR 16 +247% 24.7 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x1024 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots - 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 - Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos - Yes Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 2 mm Touchpad Size 10.5 x 6.0 cm - Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

