Home > Laptop comparison > G15 5525 or ROG Strix SCAR 16 – what's better?

Dell G15 5525 vs Asus ROG Strix SCAR 16

55 out of 100
Dell G15 5525
VS
82 out of 100
Asus ROG Strix SCAR 16
Dell G15 5525
Asus ROG Strix SCAR 16
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
2560 x 1600
Battery
90 Wh
CPU
Intel Core i9 13980HX
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell G15 5525 and Asus ROG Strix SCAR 16 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell G15 5525
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix SCAR 16
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 120 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 136-185% higher FPS
  • Around 2.8x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~61%) battery – 90 against 56 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 15% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 340% higher max. screen brightness: 1100 vs 250 nits
  • 34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
G15 5525
vs
ROG Strix SCAR 16

Case

Weight 2.52 kg (5.56 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
Dimensions 357.3 x 272.11 x 26.9 mm
14.07 x 10.71 x 1.06 inches		 354 x 264 x 22.6 mm
13.94 x 10.39 x 0.89 inches
Area 972 cm2 (150.7 inches2) 935 cm2 (144.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~69% ~79.4%
Side bezels 6 mm 4.7 mm
Colors Gray, Green Black
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 2 3

Display

Size 15.6 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD Mini LED
Refresh rate 120 Hz 240 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 800:1 -
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time 35 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness
G15 5525
250 nits
ROG Strix SCAR 16 +340%
1100 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 13.2 V -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery - Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 180 / 240 W 330 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 2.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 5.6 GHz
Cores 6 24 (8P + 16E)
Threads 12 32
L3 Cache 16 MB 36 MB
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 660M Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
Fabrication process 6 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
G15 5525
1546
ROG Strix SCAR 16 +39%
2154
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
G15 5525
8689
ROG Strix SCAR 16 +167%
23158
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
G15 5525
1579
ROG Strix SCAR 16 +35%
2136
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
G15 5525
11006
ROG Strix SCAR 16 +179%
30745
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 90 W 175 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 4 nm
GPU base clock 1530 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1740 MHz -
FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 24.7 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 12 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 7424
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 232
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 80
GPU performance
G15 5525
7.12 TFLOPS
ROG Strix SCAR 16 +247%
24.7 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots - 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 -
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 2 mm
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.0 cm -
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell G16 vs G15 5525
2. Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) vs Asus ROG Strix SCAR 16
3. Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022) vs Asus ROG Strix SCAR 16
4. Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 G533 (2022) vs Strix SCAR 16
5. Lenovo Legion Slim 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) vs Asus ROG Strix SCAR 16
6. Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023) vs Asus ROG Strix SCAR 16
Compare other laptops (510+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Asus ROG Strix SCAR 16 and Dell G15 5525 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский