Dell G15 5525 vs Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 (2022)

57 out of 100
Dell G15 5525
VS
71 out of 100
Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 (2022)
Dell G15 5525
Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 90 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell G15 5525 and Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell G15 5525
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (150.7 vs 172.7 square inches)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 120 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 63-86% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~61%) battery – 90 against 56 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
G15 5525
vs
ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 (2022)

Case

Weight 2.52 kg (5.56 lbs) -
Dimensions 357.3 x 272.11 x 26.9 mm
14.07 x 10.71 x 1.06 inches		 395 x 282 x 28.3 mm
15.55 x 11.1 x 1.11 inches
Area 972 cm2 (150.7 inches2) 1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~69% ~74.1%
Side bezels 6 mm 6 mm
Colors Gray, Green Black, Silver
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Number of fans 2 4
Noise level - 39.9 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 360 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 800:1 -
sRGB color space - 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 75.3%
Response time 35 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 13.2 V -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery - Yes
Charging port position Bottom Bottom
Charge power 180 / 240 W 100 / 280 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 6 14
Threads 12 20
L3 Cache 16 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 660M Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Fabrication process 6 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 140 W
Nvidia Optimus - MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock - 1504 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1802 MHz
FLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 3840
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 120
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 48
GPU performance
G15 5525
6.42 TFLOPS
ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 (2022) +115%
13.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 -
Speakers 2.0 4.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.0 cm -
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
