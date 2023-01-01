You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (120Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 2560 x 1440 - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 (IPS) 2560 x 1600 (Mini LED) Battery - 56 Wh 86 Wh 76 Wh CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 6600H AMD Ryzen 7 6800H AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX - AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB

Includes an old-school USB-A port User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023) Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 870 grams less (around 1.92 lbs) Thinner bezels and 16% higher screen-to-body ratio

Around 36% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Features a much bigger (~36%) battery – 76 against 56 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits

Much smaller footprint: 27% more compact case (109.7 vs 150.7 square inches) 15% sharper screen – 162 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.52 kg (5.56 lbs) 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs) Dimensions 357.3 x 272.11 x 26.9 mm

14.07 x 10.71 x 1.06 inches 312 x 227 x 19.5-20.5 mm

12.28 x 8.94 x 0.77-0.81 inches Area 972 cm2 (150.7 inches2) 708 cm2 (109.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~69% ~80.2% Side bezels 6 mm 5.3 mm Colors Gray, Green White, Black Transformer No No Opening angle - 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - Yes Number of fans 2 2

Display 1920 x 1080 (120Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 (IPS) 2560 x 1600 (Mini LED) Size 15.6 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz PPI 141 ppi 162 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 800:1 - sRGB color space - 100% Response time 35 ms 3 ms Max. brightness G15 5525 250 nits ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023) +60% 400 nits

Battery Capacity 56 Wh 86 Wh 76 Wh Voltage 13.2 V - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery - Yes Charging port position Bottom Left Charge power 180 / 240 W 200 / 240 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB TGP 90 W 95 W Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1530 MHz 1530 MHz GPU boost clock 1740 MHz 1740 MHz FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 40 GPU performance G15 5525 7.12 TFLOPS ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023) 7.12 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots - 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 - Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos - Yes Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 10.5 x 6.0 cm - Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.