Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell G15 5525 High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (150.7 vs 182.6 square inches) Advantages of the Dell Alienware m17 R4 Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz

Can run popular games at about 63-86% higher FPS

Features a much bigger (~54%) battery – 86 against 56 watt-hours

Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits

Case Weight 2.52 kg (5.56 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) Dimensions 357.3 x 272.11 x 26.9 mm

14.07 x 10.71 x 1.06 inches 399.8 x 294.6 x 16.9-22 mm

15.74 x 11.6 x 0.67-0.87 inches Area 972 cm2 (150.7 inches2) 1178 cm2 (182.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~69% ~70% Side bezels 6 mm 8.4 mm Colors Gray, Green White, Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - Yes Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 50 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 (120Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) 3840 x 2160 Size 15.6 inches 17.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz PPI 141 ppi 127 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 800:1 - sRGB color space - 100% Response time 35 ms 7 ms Max. brightness G15 5525 250 nits Alienware m17 R4 +20% 300 nits

Battery Capacity 56 Wh 86 Wh 86 Wh Voltage 13.2 V - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery - No Charging port position Bottom Bottom Charge power 180 / 240 W 240 / 330 W Weigh of AC adapter - 1300 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB TGP - 130 W Nvidia Optimus - No, direct Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock - 1504 MHz GPU boost clock - 1802 MHz FLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 3840 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 120 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 48 GPU performance G15 5525 6.42 TFLOPS Alienware m17 R4 +115% 13.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 2933 MHz Type DDR5 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots - 3 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 Realtek ALC3281-CG Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power 2x2W 4x4W Dolby Atmos - No Loudness - 87 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No 1x v1.4 VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 10.5 x 6.0 cm 10.4 x 7.8 cm Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

