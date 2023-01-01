Home > Laptop comparison > G15 5525 or Alienware x14 R2 – what's better?

Dell G15 5525 vs Alienware x14 R2

55 out of 100
Dell G15 5525
VS
66 out of 100
Dell Alienware x14 R2
Dell G15 5525
Dell Alienware x14 R2
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery
80.5 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell G15 5525 and Alienware x14 R2 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell G15 5525
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 13-17% higher FPS
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Advantages of the Dell Alienware x14 R2
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 480 versus 120 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 520 grams less (around 1.15 lbs)
  • Features a much bigger (~44%) battery – 80.5 against 56 watt-hours
  • Around 16% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (129.6 vs 150.7 square inches)
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
  • 15% sharper screen – 162 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
G15 5525
vs
Alienware x14 R2

Case

Weight 2.52 kg (5.56 lbs) 2 kg (4.41 lbs)
Dimensions 357.3 x 272.11 x 26.9 mm
14.07 x 10.71 x 1.06 inches		 321.08 x 260.41 x 14.5 mm
12.64 x 10.25 x 0.57 inches
Area 972 cm2 (150.7 inches2) 836 cm2 (129.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~69% ~68%
Side bezels 6 mm 9.8 mm
Colors Gray, Green Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 140°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 480 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 800:1 -
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time 35 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness
G15 5525
250 nits
Alienware x14 R2 +20%
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 13.2 V -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Bottom Bottom
Charge power 180 / 240 W 130 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 485 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 6 8 (4P + 4E)
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 16 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 660M Intel UHD Graphics (48EU)
Fabrication process 6 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
G15 5525
1531
Alienware x14 R2 +8%
1647
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
G15 5525
8607
Alienware x14 R2 +24%
10681
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
G15 5525
1564
Alienware x14 R2 +8%
1688
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
G15 5525
10902
Alienware x14 R2 +16%
12641
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 90 W 50 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1530 MHz 1185 MHz
GPU boost clock 1740 MHz 1417 MHz
FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 5.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 40
GPU performance
G15 5525 +23%
7.12 TFLOPS
Alienware x14 R2
5.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots - 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 -
Speakers 2.0 -
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3
Fingerprint No -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.2 mm
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.0 cm -
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
