Dell G15 5525 vs Alienware x15 R2
Review
Performance
System and application performance
71
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
54
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
51
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
69
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
53
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell G15 5525
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Advantages of the Dell Alienware x15 R2
- Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 120 Hz
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 180 grams less (around 0.4 lbs)
- Can run popular games at about 62-84% higher FPS
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Features a much bigger (~55%) battery – 87 against 56 watt-hours
- Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.52 kg (5.56 lbs)
|2.34 kg (5.16 lbs)
|Dimensions
|357.3 x 272.11 x 26.9 mm
14.07 x 10.71 x 1.06 inches
|359.7 x 277.3 x 12.5-15.9 mm
14.16 x 10.92 x 0.49-0.63 inches
|Area
|972 cm2 (150.7 inches2)
|997 cm2 (154.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~69%
|~67.3%
|Side bezels
|6 mm
|7.2 mm
|Colors
|Gray, Green
|White
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|-
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|165 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|-
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|800:1
|1000:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
|Response time
|35 ms
|19 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|13.2 V
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|-
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Left
|Charge power
|180 / 240 W
|240 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.3 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|6
|14
|Threads
|12
|20
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|AMD Radeon 660M
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1581
Alienware x15 R2 +12%
1777
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8689
Alienware x15 R2 +44%
12522
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1756
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
16582
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|125 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|-
|1467 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1778 MHz
|FLOPS
|6.42 TFLOPS
|13.6 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2048
|3840
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|120
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|40
|48
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|5200 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3204
|Realtek ALC3281
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Power
|2x2W
|4x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.5 mm
|Size
|10.5 x 6.0 cm
|10.5 x 6.0 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
